Feb. 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No taxes for private ed
Anyone who thinks public schools are designed to be one-size-fits-all are wrong. They have not worked in a public school or are misinformed.
The Tribune Feb. 2 opinion column by Bob Hassoldt, however, is correct that only one style of nail is insufficient to build a house. Depending on the type of hardware you choose, your cost will be different.
Parents have the freedom to choose a free public school or a nonpublic, private school and pay for it. Private schools will not be required to meet all the standards and accountability of public schools, and taxes should not be used to support them.
The nail analogy actually recognizes the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion provided in our free public schools to build learning, intelligence and skills. It is excellent that public schools serve diverse student needs by having a variety of remedial, general and gifted programs.
Teachers use a variety of instructional methods within these programs. This provides equity and gives opportunities for every student to learn, while recognizing that not every student starts at the same ability or experience level. Inclusion means believing all students can learn.
Taxes used for private schools will take tax money from other public programs. Private programs are often designed to meet personal or specific religious beliefs that limit the overall learning experience for students to become well-educated, independent, critically thinking citizens.
Personal beliefs are wonderful topics for home discussions or private schools. Just don’t use citizens’ taxes for them.
Susan Scully
Lewiston
Save public education
The mission of the Lewiston School District is to ensure high levels of learning for all students. The district’s vision statement focuses on the partnership between the district and our community to help us meet our mission. The district relies on the community to help them make sound decisions that will keep our schools strong and our students academically engaged and challenged.
The private school funding schemes being proposed in Boise are bad for public schools and wrong for Idaho. While Idaho’s public schools are required to accept all students, private schools may deny students based on behavior, religion or abilities. There are no educational time or student academic growth reporting requirements nor accountability for how the funds are spent.
These schemes will rob our public schools to pay nonpublic schools. As private schools select their students, public schools will incur increased costs because of students who require additional services, like special education or English language learners, being concentrated in public schools.
A voucher scheme might help parents pay for a portion of tuition. Low-income families will likely find it difficult to pay for transportation to and from school, will not be eligible for free and reduced-cost lunches and may not have access to other essentials services their children rely on — services that are typically provided at public schools.
Vouchers are a bad deal.
Charlette Kremer
Lewiston