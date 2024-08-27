Feb. 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No taxes for private ed

Anyone who thinks public schools are designed to be one-size-fits-all are wrong. They have not worked in a public school or are misinformed.

The Tribune Feb. 2 opinion column by Bob Hassoldt, however, is correct that only one style of nail is insufficient to build a house. Depending on the type of hardware you choose, your cost will be different.

Parents have the freedom to choose a free public school or a nonpublic, private school and pay for it. Private schools will not be required to meet all the standards and accountability of public schools, and taxes should not be used to support them.

The nail analogy actually recognizes the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion provided in our free public schools to build learning, intelligence and skills. It is excellent that public schools serve diverse student needs by having a variety of remedial, general and gifted programs.

Teachers use a variety of instructional methods within these programs. This provides equity and gives opportunities for every student to learn, while recognizing that not every student starts at the same ability or experience level. Inclusion means believing all students can learn.

Taxes used for private schools will take tax money from other public programs. Private programs are often designed to meet personal or specific religious beliefs that limit the overall learning experience for students to become well-educated, independent, critically thinking citizens.

Personal beliefs are wonderful topics for home discussions or private schools. Just don’t use citizens’ taxes for them.

Susan Scully