Feb. 23 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Some bad omissions

Omission is as bad as commission. I assume (I know what that does to you and me) you check out, and feel any article you put in your paper is well-written and you agree with it.

Lately, you have been publishing articles from the Associated Press and from your own (reporters) that put Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a bad light for what they are doing to the U.S. Agency for International Development. You write of all the good they have done in the world.

What you do not say is what else they have done with U.S. tax money. Specifically, $20 million to Iraq for their own “Sesame Street,” $4 million to the Wuhan lab in China on gain of function, $2 million to help strengthen trans organizations in Guatemala and $750,000 to eliminate loneliness in government workers in India.

This is just scratching the surface. There are dozens more. However, your articles failed to inform your readers of these.

Ronald Calhoun

Juliaetta