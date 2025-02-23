Sections
OpinionFebruary 23, 2025

Feb. 23 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Some bad omissions

Omission is as bad as commission. I assume (I know what that does to you and me) you check out, and feel any article you put in your paper is well-written and you agree with it.

Lately, you have been publishing articles from the Associated Press and from your own (reporters) that put Donald Trump and Elon Musk in a bad light for what they are doing to the U.S. Agency for International Development. You write of all the good they have done in the world.

What you do not say is what else they have done with U.S. tax money. Specifically, $20 million to Iraq for their own “Sesame Street,” $4 million to the Wuhan lab in China on gain of function, $2 million to help strengthen trans organizations in Guatemala and $750,000 to eliminate loneliness in government workers in India.

This is just scratching the surface. There are dozens more. However, your articles failed to inform your readers of these.

Ronald Calhoun

Juliaetta

Is it ‘President’ Musk?

Did you vote for Donald Trump or Elon Musk? The ballot only lets you choose one for president but you got both. Should we call Musk president, too, or is he the king?

If you don’t like your personal information going to “President” Musk, who was not approved by Congress, has no security clearance, but has access to federal monies like your Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits and federal retiree payments, contact your senators and representatives now.

For 60 years, the U.S. has provided humanitarian aid to people around the world which prevented the spread of disease, fed the starving and helped with our international relations. That aid was less than 1% of the federal budget but “President” Musk just shut it down. Where Jesus fed the crowds with loaves and fishes, “President” Musk laughed and made a joke of cutting the needy off.

Is this what you voted for? “President” Musk is a billionaire. Are you? If not, then let your representatives know you are upset and demand action.

In Idaho, Sens. Risch and Crapo, and Reps. Fulcher and Simpson need to hear from you.

Linda Pike

Moscow

