Feb. 23 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Peace and love; how quaint

Joe Biden warned in his farewell address that “an oligarchy is taking shape” in the U.S. But wait. Kneeling congressional Republicans are nearby. CNN’s Bakari Sellers says Biden may be right.

Our main king, the Donald (Trump), by dictate, created a new agency and installed a racist billionaire immigrant, oligarch to run it. Always-Trumpers: King Donald illegally appointed King Elon Musk the oligarch, to lead this “agency” — the Department of Government Efficiency, which is completely fictitious. Yet, Musk owns the keys to the Treasury Department and its payment capability, which, I predict, he will never cede.

Mr. Biden was wrong on oligarchy; it’s a “f--- you democracy, we like fascism.” Proof is visible. Musk wants U.S. Agency for International Development, a wonderful agency which has saved hundreds of millions of lives, defunded. Simply said, the world’s richest man will end an agency that’s been helping the world’s poorest people. King Trump has delivered.

Christians, rumors are the New Testament is about peace, love and compassion. How quaint.

His majesty bypassed Congress, first by ordering an end to birthright citizenship. (Note: Barron Trump meets this requirement. Born in March 2006, his immigrant mother didn’t become a citizen until July.)

Tag-team favorites — Kings I and II — fired many federal employees without cause or Congressional notification. The truth of President Donald Musk’s fascism is candy for Elon Trump’s Christian (Jesus Schmeesus) nationalist cult. Make Gaza great again today.

Jim Roach

Moscow

Why inflict suffering?

Most of us want to help those less fortunate than us. We would like to be remembered as a compassionate person who wanted to make the world a better place.

So why are Donald Trump and Elon Musk seeking to inflict pain and suffering on so many throughout the world? Why deprive them of badly needed food and medicine? Why blame immigrants and those whose sexuality or gender do not conform to outdated societal norms for problems in our society that they did not cause? Why make citizens pay more for lifesaving drugs that they can barely afford?

It is my hope that their names will forever become synonymous with the hatred and misery they inflict on others. Humanity and compassion are what make us great, not wealth.

Jennifer Walker

Clarkston

Reduced taxes, too?

If our current administration wants to drastically reduce government, shouldn’t our taxes also be drastically reduced? Just a thought.

Jim Kluss

Lewiston

Protect lives, not subsidies

The fires that just burned through Los Angeles can be anywhere in the U.S.: California, Florida, New Jersey, Idaho — pick your state. The perfect climate cocktail of drought, heat, and strong winds will turn a fire into a blowtorch before you know it. “It’s the climate, stupid” should be the new motto.