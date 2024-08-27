Feb. 23 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Peace and love; how quaint
Joe Biden warned in his farewell address that “an oligarchy is taking shape” in the U.S. But wait. Kneeling congressional Republicans are nearby. CNN’s Bakari Sellers says Biden may be right.
Our main king, the Donald (Trump), by dictate, created a new agency and installed a racist billionaire immigrant, oligarch to run it. Always-Trumpers: King Donald illegally appointed King Elon Musk the oligarch, to lead this “agency” — the Department of Government Efficiency, which is completely fictitious. Yet, Musk owns the keys to the Treasury Department and its payment capability, which, I predict, he will never cede.
Mr. Biden was wrong on oligarchy; it’s a “f--- you democracy, we like fascism.” Proof is visible. Musk wants U.S. Agency for International Development, a wonderful agency which has saved hundreds of millions of lives, defunded. Simply said, the world’s richest man will end an agency that’s been helping the world’s poorest people. King Trump has delivered.
Christians, rumors are the New Testament is about peace, love and compassion. How quaint.
His majesty bypassed Congress, first by ordering an end to birthright citizenship. (Note: Barron Trump meets this requirement. Born in March 2006, his immigrant mother didn’t become a citizen until July.)
Tag-team favorites — Kings I and II — fired many federal employees without cause or Congressional notification. The truth of President Donald Musk’s fascism is candy for Elon Trump’s Christian (Jesus Schmeesus) nationalist cult. Make Gaza great again today.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Why inflict suffering?
Most of us want to help those less fortunate than us. We would like to be remembered as a compassionate person who wanted to make the world a better place.
So why are Donald Trump and Elon Musk seeking to inflict pain and suffering on so many throughout the world? Why deprive them of badly needed food and medicine? Why blame immigrants and those whose sexuality or gender do not conform to outdated societal norms for problems in our society that they did not cause? Why make citizens pay more for lifesaving drugs that they can barely afford?
It is my hope that their names will forever become synonymous with the hatred and misery they inflict on others. Humanity and compassion are what make us great, not wealth.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Reduced taxes, too?
If our current administration wants to drastically reduce government, shouldn’t our taxes also be drastically reduced? Just a thought.
Jim Kluss
Lewiston
Protect lives, not subsidies
The fires that just burned through Los Angeles can be anywhere in the U.S.: California, Florida, New Jersey, Idaho — pick your state. The perfect climate cocktail of drought, heat, and strong winds will turn a fire into a blowtorch before you know it. “It’s the climate, stupid” should be the new motto.
Unfortunately, many members of Congress have their head in the sand when it comes to protecting lives and communities from fire. Instead, they’re quick to say, “We need better forest management.” The U.S. Forest Service and independent scientists have known for years that the best way to protect lives and communities from fires is through defensible space, hardening homes and emergency planning.
The House just passed HR 471, the so-called Fix our Forests Act. If it becomes law, it will heavily log the backcountry, bypass environmental laws and public involvement, and limit judicial review. Pick up the phone and tell your senator to vote no. We need members of Congress to enact legislation that will protect lives and communities, not more subsidies for the timber industry.
Brett Haverstick
Missoula
Congressional silence
The Spokesman-Review’s Feb. 2 lead article described the deafening silence from congressional Republicans, true of our new U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner, in their response to Donald Trump’s unprecedented destructive and dangerous executive orders during his first two weeks in office.
This silence was especially evident in Baumgartner’s long Jan. 31 email message, his first to constituents since Trump’s orders commenced.
So is Baumgartner closely following in the steps of his predecessor, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who he calls his mentor? She exemplified the conspicuous cowardice of congressional Republicans in not standing up to Trump during the last half of her legislatively inconsequential 20 years in Congress. Also, she always favored the wealthy.
No longer needing votes, might McMorris Rodgers now redeem herself with long-awaited courage by standing up to Trump to help save our democracy? I doubt it but hope I’m wrong.
As Republican conservatives, Baumgartner and McMorris Rodgers both believe in limited government.
Barry Goldwater, Everett Dirksen, Howard Baker, Mitt Romney, and Liz Cheney personified talented Republican conservative lawmakers during their stints in Congress. All believed in limited government.
But Donald Trump is no Republican conservative. A dizzying flurry of disastrous mandates in pursuit of dictatorship is not limited government.
Norm Luther
Spokane
Idaho’s public lands
In January 2024, the Idaho Land Board adopted a policy for commercial leasing of Idaho public lands/endowment lands/open spaces. The policy reads in part: “A. The Department has the discretion to evaluate commercial ground lease applications, initiate the Request for Proposal (RFP) process, and create and maintain leasing processes for activities falling within the purview of an existing commercial ground leasing portfolio. These include ground leases for industrial enterprises, retail sales outlets, business and professional office buildings, hospitality enterprises, commercial recreational activities, multifamily residential developments, and other similar businesses.”
It is very alarming that the Idaho Department of Lands commercial ground leasing policy includes no public involvement, environmental review or compliance with local land use requirements. It also does not include public hearings or public notices.
This is a severely lacking policy and the leasing policy competes directly with the private sector. It violates most of the norms of contracting in the state. You should immediately contact your legislators about this critical issue before it is too late. This is a statewide issue.
Do you want the state lands near you commercially developed? Save our public lands from commercial development.
Kenneth Donald Watts
Island Park, Idaho