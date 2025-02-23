Feb. 23 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Ridiculous legislation
State legislators in Washington argued recently over the most ridiculous piece of legislation ever created, House Bill 1296, introduced during this year’s legislative session. It’s a measure aimed at modifying the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights.
Washington Senate Democrat Majority Leader Jaime Pedersen said, “There were some provisions that are not consistent with existing law giving young people the right to make their own health care decisions.”
OK, that sounds like a place where a legislator could begin a discussion.
But Pedersen continued, “Kids over 13 years old have a complete right to make their own decisions about their mental health care. Parents do not have a right to have notice. They do not have a right to have consent about that.”
I had to rewind the report, thinking I had misunderstood what I had just seen. Nope. It was exactly what it sounded like: idiocy, an absurd, dangerous suggestion from anyone able to write laws about children.
There are scientific, moral, ethical and legal reasons children must reach a certain age before being allowed to make life-altering decisions. Thirteen is not that age anywhere in America, for the simple reason their brains are not yet developed.
It’s unclear if Pedersen has minor children, but if he does, I doubt he’d let me make any decisions about them without his consent, regardless of my qualifications.
The report said this legislation will pass, and that other Washington government idiot, Gov. Bob Ferguson, will sign it into law. God help Washington’s kids.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Empty voucher words
Listening to the debate of Idaho House Bill 93 regarding school vouchers, my neck hairs stood up to Rep. Wendy Horman’s words. She told a story of experiencing a kindergarten field trip and getting to know a student who had a single mom and two younger siblings, whom he often took care of and fed.
This was her argument for school vouchers: “What a wonderful opportunity for this young child to develop and flourish as he grows into adulthood as a result of private school choice.”
As I was listening to Horman’s empty words, questions were popping up. Why was the mom always working away from home? Where was child care? None to be found or couldn’t afford ... ?
The District 7 representative and others see a large sum of money that they are hoarding from public school. This group is focused on its own agenda, greed and finding ways and means to siphon our tax money for their personal budget.
So many times in Idaho, legislative committees are formed to gather citizens’ expectations and desires in their representatives’ duties. So many times, certain representatives claim the public doesn’t know any better and that citizens don’t have a clue what is needed for their community, thus the citizens’ concerns are void and dismissed.
Are the subject issues and time used to insure legislators get private agendas done in the state Legislature really what the Idahoans want done?
Whoa. My mouth is getting duct-taped: Senate Joint Resolution 101.
Linda Burnett
Lewiston
Build an asylum
Whether you agree or not with President Trump, he has done more in the first few weeks of his administration than most presidents do in their first two years.
When the Trump administration demanded that the U.S. Agency For International Development provide an accounting of how money from this agency was spent, some of the most ludicrous and outlandish causes were disclosed. Much of the money was spent for purposes that were not in the best interests of the United States.
After listening the last few days to very prominent Democrats at the national level, their ranting, raving, shouting, screaming and irrational statements to various news outlets, a much better use of USAID money occurred to me.
The USAID money could be used to build one or more insane asylums. The politicians I have referenced above could certainly use the services of such an institution.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Keep Medicaid
Idaho Rep. Lori McCann has an opportunity to support her many young constituents in the coming weeks as Medicaid expansion repeal is again considered in Idaho.
I hope she casts a “no” vote against House Bill 138, which would reverse the will of Idaho voters and strip access to health care from thousands who need it most. It would undercut a program that is more popular now than when it was voted into law by more than 60% of voters and would put our rural hospitals at risk from the cost of those who need care but have no way to pay for it.
As a college student counting on fluctuating employment opportunities, there is nothing unusual about people like me being unable to afford private insurance. It’s incredibly expensive and well out of reach for most young people I know, especially those who work multiple jobs and still can’t afford the premiums.
Thankfully, Idaho voters put Medicaid expansion in place as a foundation for those who need it. It’s hard enough to make ends meet without having to choose between good health and groceries.
Rep. McCann has the University of Idaho in her district and knows how worried many students are about being able to afford the futures we hope to have. Knowing Medicaid expansion is available, should we need it, provides incredible peace of mind — because one health scare shouldn’t threaten our entire future.
Martha Smith
Kooskia
McCann voted no on House Bill 138, which now is in the Idaho Senate.
Yes for public ed
Great things are happening in your Lewiston public schools. Lewiston has Idaho State’s Teacher of the Year, Idaho’s School Counselor of the Year and Idaho’s Superintendent of the Year. We also have some of the best academic scores in the state.
Local public school boards and school districts are fighting against the “national narrative.” It is frustrating to see policy and laws passed for the citizens of Idaho based on what may or may not be happening on the other side of the United States.
Diverting money from public schools will be detrimental to our students. Private schools that accept vouchers will not be subject to the same testing, reporting or accountability measures as public schools. Lower-income families, who might have fewer options for transportation or fewer private school choices nearby, could find it harder to take advantage of the voucher system. This could lead to an increase in educational inequality.
Public schools often serve as a critical support system for families, particularly in rural or low-income areas. They offer breakfast programs, after-school care, counseling services and more — things that private schools often can’t afford or choose not to provide. This support can be life-changing for many families.
I urge you all to contact your representatives and senators to vote no on the national narrative, no on school vouchers, no on education saving accounts and no on refundable tax credits. Ask them to vote yes on public education and yes on the local, Idaho narrative.
Staci Baldwin
Lewiston
Where are they?
Where did the American Indian go? Regarding Mike Epstein’s Jan. 28 letter: “Mr. adjective-spewing Einstein” is back with his usual. I believe “Mr. Einstein” earned his degree at the same institution as did the esteemed historian Howard Zinn.
Elizabeth Warren was not the first to lie about her American Native heritage. Remember Ward Churchill, former and, I believe, fired professor of ethnic studies at the University of Colorado? He wrote, the fate of the American Indians amounted to “a vast genocide,” the most sustained on record. I believe the use of the word genocide in this context is erroneous and willfully deceitful.
A prominent Native American author took Churchill to task, writing, “Of course, he isn’t an Indian, but we’ve given him an Indian name. We call him ‘Walking Eagle’ because this bird is so full of s--- he can’t fly.”
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston