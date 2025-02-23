Feb. 23 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Ridiculous legislation

State legislators in Washington argued recently over the most ridiculous piece of legislation ever created, House Bill 1296, introduced during this year’s legislative session. It’s a measure aimed at modifying the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Washington Senate Democrat Majority Leader Jaime Pedersen said, “There were some provisions that are not consistent with existing law giving young people the right to make their own health care decisions.”

OK, that sounds like a place where a legislator could begin a discussion.

But Pedersen continued, “Kids over 13 years old have a complete right to make their own decisions about their mental health care. Parents do not have a right to have notice. They do not have a right to have consent about that.”

I had to rewind the report, thinking I had misunderstood what I had just seen. Nope. It was exactly what it sounded like: idiocy, an absurd, dangerous suggestion from anyone able to write laws about children.

There are scientific, moral, ethical and legal reasons children must reach a certain age before being allowed to make life-altering decisions. Thirteen is not that age anywhere in America, for the simple reason their brains are not yet developed.

It’s unclear if Pedersen has minor children, but if he does, I doubt he’d let me make any decisions about them without his consent, regardless of my qualifications.

The report said this legislation will pass, and that other Washington government idiot, Gov. Bob Ferguson, will sign it into law. God help Washington’s kids.

Rick Rogers

Clarkston

Empty voucher words

Listening to the debate of Idaho House Bill 93 regarding school vouchers, my neck hairs stood up to Rep. Wendy Horman’s words. She told a story of experiencing a kindergarten field trip and getting to know a student who had a single mom and two younger siblings, whom he often took care of and fed.

This was her argument for school vouchers: “What a wonderful opportunity for this young child to develop and flourish as he grows into adulthood as a result of private school choice.”

As I was listening to Horman’s empty words, questions were popping up. Why was the mom always working away from home? Where was child care? None to be found or couldn’t afford ... ?

The District 7 representative and others see a large sum of money that they are hoarding from public school. This group is focused on its own agenda, greed and finding ways and means to siphon our tax money for their personal budget.

So many times in Idaho, legislative committees are formed to gather citizens’ expectations and desires in their representatives’ duties. So many times, certain representatives claim the public doesn’t know any better and that citizens don’t have a clue what is needed for their community, thus the citizens’ concerns are void and dismissed.

Are the subject issues and time used to insure legislators get private agendas done in the state Legislature really what the Idahoans want done?

Whoa. My mouth is getting duct-taped: Senate Joint Resolution 101.

Linda Burnett

Lewiston

Build an asylum

Whether you agree or not with President Trump, he has done more in the first few weeks of his administration than most presidents do in their first two years.

When the Trump administration demanded that the U.S. Agency For International Development provide an accounting of how money from this agency was spent, some of the most ludicrous and outlandish causes were disclosed. Much of the money was spent for purposes that were not in the best interests of the United States.

After listening the last few days to very prominent Democrats at the national level, their ranting, raving, shouting, screaming and irrational statements to various news outlets, a much better use of USAID money occurred to me.