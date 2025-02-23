Feb. 23 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Make America what?

Donald Trump and friends have been busy making America (fill in the blank) Again.

Untrustworthy again, as we continue to refuse to honor treaties and trade deals negotiated and signed? Disrespectful and punitive toward allies again? Think of his tone toward Canada and Mexico. Imperialists again, threatening others’ sovereignty? Think Canada 51st State, Denmark (get Greenland), Panama and the canal?

Make America an oligarchy run by a dictator, his billionaire bros and all-hat-no-cattle people who don’t give a plugged nickel about you and the price of groceries?

Make American dysfunctional again? Leadership and career path people with the know-how and experience to keep our ship of state afloat in this world’s troubled waters are being made to walk the plank. They will be replaced by Trump loyalists willing to break their oaths to the Constitution when he says jump.

This administration is making America hostage to reckless billionaires, Jan. 6 deniers and Republicans in Congress who won’t stand up. Let’s give them an earful. Let’s start by demanding they do their jobs and call to heel Elon Musk and his Department of Goverment Efficiency minions who are attempting an illegal, hostile takeover of our government. The main switchboard for the U.S. Senate is (202) 224-3121.

Karen Swoope