Feb. 23 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Make America what?
Donald Trump and friends have been busy making America (fill in the blank) Again.
Untrustworthy again, as we continue to refuse to honor treaties and trade deals negotiated and signed? Disrespectful and punitive toward allies again? Think of his tone toward Canada and Mexico. Imperialists again, threatening others’ sovereignty? Think Canada 51st State, Denmark (get Greenland), Panama and the canal?
Make America an oligarchy run by a dictator, his billionaire bros and all-hat-no-cattle people who don’t give a plugged nickel about you and the price of groceries?
Make American dysfunctional again? Leadership and career path people with the know-how and experience to keep our ship of state afloat in this world’s troubled waters are being made to walk the plank. They will be replaced by Trump loyalists willing to break their oaths to the Constitution when he says jump.
This administration is making America hostage to reckless billionaires, Jan. 6 deniers and Republicans in Congress who won’t stand up. Let’s give them an earful. Let’s start by demanding they do their jobs and call to heel Elon Musk and his Department of Goverment Efficiency minions who are attempting an illegal, hostile takeover of our government. The main switchboard for the U.S. Senate is (202) 224-3121.
Karen Swoope
Colfax
Get the facts out
Regarding the story headlined “Musk tightens grip on agencies” (Feb. 4, Lewiston Tribune): Chris Megerian (White House correspondent for the Associated Press) is the mouthpiece for the local Tribune apparently, so when I was reading his diatribe on another “Donald Trump/MAGA” directive, I was looking for the silver dollar in the pit latrine residue the Tribune sells us as authorized “truth.” And there it was in the final paragraph.
To quote the author, “One of the most significant steps was gaining access to the U.S. treasury payment system, which is responsible for 1 billion payments per year totaling $5 trillion.” Wouldn’t that be amazing to see the company checkbook? Wonder if any of that money was part of the failed campaigns of some political elitists around our nation?
But wouldn’t the Democrats want us to see how our tax dollars are spent around our world? They are the party of “fact checkers” and hold moral superiority, right? Let’s get the facts out to the nation.
We gave a mandate to our politicians on both sides of the aisle last November (Electoral College and popular vote). We want tax dollars spent on what serves the needs of the nation and not dollars thrown at offbeat clown cars that reflect none of the good of our nation. Let private donor dollars feed sacred cows, whoever they belong to, or let them starve to death. That accountability should save taxpayers about $2 trillion this year.
Steven Scaggs
Clarkston