Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

MAGA snowflakes

I read the other day that Donald Trump predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Too bad for the Donald, because the Eagles won the game in a dominating fashion.

Now I suppose we’re all going to have to listen to Trump and the MAGA snowflakes whine about how the Eagles stole the game.

Kevin Devereaux

Kamiah

They’re not patriots

Imagine a society where the wealthiest few don’t just influence laws, they write them. Where the wealthiest don’t just benefit from policies, they create them. Where state power isn’t just swayed by wealth, it’s wielded by it. Sound familiar?

Well over 2,000 years ago Aristotle identified a system of government he called oligarchy as rule by the wealthy few. He warned of oligarchy’s resulting tyranny, demagoguery, and plutocracy as anti-democratic and anti-republic. Anti-democratic-republic. Anti-USA.

As I watch the U.S. give up her voters’ interests to the whims of the wealthy, it feels like a hostile corporate takeover. A giant capital venture with our taxpayers’ capital.

Oligarchs maneuvering for control and tax evasion are not patriots. They’re parasites. Taxes pay for national security and sustenance, so we don’t become a sitting-duck nation of unhealthy idiots. Tax the rich traitors. Prosecute them for tax evasion.