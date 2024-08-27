Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
OpinionFebruary 26, 2025

Feb. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Just go back

“Corruptucrats,” “transucrats,” “kleptocrats,” “commarxucrats,” “cultucrats,” predators, perverts, pedophiles: Leave the children alone.

“Satanucrats,” the party of death, the party of slavery, the party of insurrection, the party of the Confederacy, the party of Civil War, the party of rioting, the party of looting, the party of school shootings, the party of Black abortions, the party of mediocrity, decay, deception, dysfunction, dysphoria and defeat, the party of gangs and homicide, the party of gun violence and murder, the party of assassins, the party of the Ku Klux Klan, the party of lynchings, the party of “femunism,” abortionism, transgenderism, antisemitism.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

It is time for the “commarxucrat” party to self-immolate and it is time for the “commarxucrat” party to go back to hell where they came from. And let the rest of the U.S. get on with life.

J.C. Passmore Jr.

Elk City

Related
OpinionFeb. 26
OPINION: Today’s Republicans are no ‘Profiles in Courage’
OpinionFeb. 25
Feb. 25 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionFeb. 25
OPINION: Flag change is unwarranted amid budget shortfall
OpinionFeb. 25
OPINION: Idaho bill would require employer use of verificati...
Related
OPINION: These politicians are not looking out for you
OpinionFeb. 23
OPINION: These politicians are not looking out for you
OPINION: The Deep State is in free fall and Trump’s orders are helping
OpinionFeb. 23
OPINION: The Deep State is in free fall and Trump’s orders are helping
OpinionFeb. 23
Feb. 23 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionFeb. 23
Feb. 23 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Justice officials have timely pushback against the Trump-Musk secrecy deals
OpinionFeb. 22
OPINION: Justice officials have timely pushback against the Trump-Musk secrecy deals
OPINION: Now is gut-check time for Idaho Gov. Brad Little
OpinionFeb. 21
OPINION: Now is gut-check time for Idaho Gov. Brad Little
OPINION: Peering behind the curtain of Idaho Sen. Crapo’s corruption
OpinionFeb. 21
OPINION: Peering behind the curtain of Idaho Sen. Crapo’s corruption
OPINION: Providing our kids with alternatives to screen use
OpinionFeb. 19
OPINION: Providing our kids with alternatives to screen use
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy