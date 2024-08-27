Feb. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

DOGE cuts were due

Was anyone surprised Marc Johnson’s Feb. 7 Tribune column mirrored Chuck Schumer’s shrill hysteria over the Department of Government Efficiency?

Sure, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going about things a-Constitutionally and that’s wrong.

However, ... Trump’s the eruption of a boil that’s long been growing on the body politic.

Since Franklin Roosevelt’s administration a “cult of the presidency,” Congress ceding legislative authority to executive entities,and the abuse of executive orders have risen to eclipse constitutional government.

Trump’s executive orders on steroids are a difference of degree, not kind. Perhaps this is how that disease burns itself out.

Matt Taibbi at Racket News says Trump equals Godzilla but remember Godzilla’s lesson to us: “History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men.”

U.S. Agency for International Development’s folly? Taibbi again: “Throwing billions at a strange secular religion and inducing foreigners to accept (it) by tying niche ideology to guns-and-butter aid.”

Propagandists use images of hapless waifs to represent USAID but, to borrow from “Gypsy,” those programs are the acts meant to keep the cops out.

Where exactly on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs do you place USAID’s “Recognizing the Third Gender in Bangladesh” program, Mr. Johnson?

Unlike Johnson, lots of us like what’s being exposed to the sunlight — e.g. USAID’s role in COVID-19 (bit.ly/4jVItpN) — while abhorring the exposure methods.

The Wall Street Journal says DOGE will soon go deeper after cutting down what is, admittedly, low-hanging fruit (Feb. 8).

Welcome to our national schadenfreude. Enjoy.