Feb. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

DOGE cuts were due
Was anyone surprised Marc Johnson’s Feb. 7 Tribune column mirrored Chuck Schumer’s shrill hysteria over the Department of Government Efficiency?
Sure, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going about things a-Constitutionally and that’s wrong.
However, ... Trump’s the eruption of a boil that’s long been growing on the body politic.
Since Franklin Roosevelt’s administration a “cult of the presidency,” Congress ceding legislative authority to executive entities,and the abuse of executive orders have risen to eclipse constitutional government.
Trump’s executive orders on steroids are a difference of degree, not kind. Perhaps this is how that disease burns itself out.
Matt Taibbi at Racket News says Trump equals Godzilla but remember Godzilla’s lesson to us: “History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men.”
U.S. Agency for International Development’s folly? Taibbi again: “Throwing billions at a strange secular religion and inducing foreigners to accept (it) by tying niche ideology to guns-and-butter aid.”
Propagandists use images of hapless waifs to represent USAID but, to borrow from “Gypsy,” those programs are the acts meant to keep the cops out.
Where exactly on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs do you place USAID’s “Recognizing the Third Gender in Bangladesh” program, Mr. Johnson?
Unlike Johnson, lots of us like what’s being exposed to the sunlight — e.g. USAID’s role in COVID-19 (bit.ly/4jVItpN) — while abhorring the exposure methods.
The Wall Street Journal says DOGE will soon go deeper after cutting down what is, admittedly, low-hanging fruit (Feb. 8).
Welcome to our national schadenfreude. Enjoy.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Both sides rummage
The public floggers on Feb. 7 (Tribune) were Marty Trillhaase and his sidekick, Marc Johnson, who asked, “Did you vote for this?”
People were unable to vote against Trillhaase or Johnson but, given an opportunity, a landslide could occur.
Trillhaase’s editorial was his usual kicks and kisses; Johnson’s column was the more egregious. Johnson blasted a full s---storm at readers. “Elon Musk ... is ... putting post-teens in charge of paying the government’s obligations.” Without specifics, it’s nebulous.
“For decades, Republican politicians have railed against violations of personal and private information by the government.” No Democrat complained.
Johnson’s next objection: “... the total collapse of American democracy and the nation’s engaged, principled leadership in the world.” This collapse started with Woodrow Wilson, reached full-throttle with Franklin Roosevelt, and the pedal has been floorboarded ever since. Wars in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo.
Result: The United States is the world’s most hated nation.
As for Musk and his guys, “... rummaging through your personal business,” what’s new? Joe Biden’s gang “persuaded” Mark “Zuckerbucks” Zuckerberg and other Big Tech magnates to rummage through and doctor “information.” The FBI and CIA have been doing precisely the same. See Ed Snowden’s testimony.
Johnson is miffed that the other party is infringing on his party’s rummaging territory. Suppose Musk does jettison some treacherous weasels. Who cares which party claims those weasels? Johnson cares. He’s afraid Democrats will be exposed — and dumped.
Relax, Marc. There’s no honor among rummaging thieves.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston