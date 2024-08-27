Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
OpinionFebruary 27, 2025

Feb. 27 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

DOGE cuts were due

Was anyone surprised Marc Johnson’s Feb. 7 Tribune column mirrored Chuck Schumer’s shrill hysteria over the Department of Government Efficiency?

Sure, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going about things a-Constitutionally and that’s wrong.

However, ... Trump’s the eruption of a boil that’s long been growing on the body politic.

Since Franklin Roosevelt’s administration a “cult of the presidency,” Congress ceding legislative authority to executive entities,and the abuse of executive orders have risen to eclipse constitutional government.

Trump’s executive orders on steroids are a difference of degree, not kind. Perhaps this is how that disease burns itself out.

Matt Taibbi at Racket News says Trump equals Godzilla but remember Godzilla’s lesson to us: “History shows again and again how nature points out the folly of men.”

U.S. Agency for International Development’s folly? Taibbi again: “Throwing billions at a strange secular religion and inducing foreigners to accept (it) by tying niche ideology to guns-and-butter aid.”

Propagandists use images of hapless waifs to represent USAID but, to borrow from “Gypsy,” those programs are the acts meant to keep the cops out.

Where exactly on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs do you place USAID’s “Recognizing the Third Gender in Bangladesh” program, Mr. Johnson?

Unlike Johnson, lots of us like what’s being exposed to the sunlight — e.g. USAID’s role in COVID-19 (bit.ly/4jVItpN) — while abhorring the exposure methods.

The Wall Street Journal says DOGE will soon go deeper after cutting down what is, admittedly, low-hanging fruit (Feb. 8).

Welcome to our national schadenfreude. Enjoy.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Thomas A. Hennigan

Asotin

Both sides rummage

The public floggers on Feb. 7 (Tribune) were Marty Trillhaase and his sidekick, Marc Johnson, who asked, “Did you vote for this?”

People were unable to vote against Trillhaase or Johnson but, given an opportunity, a landslide could occur.

Trillhaase’s editorial was his usual kicks and kisses; Johnson’s column was the more egregious. Johnson blasted a full s---storm at readers. “Elon Musk ... is ... putting post-teens in charge of paying the government’s obligations.” Without specifics, it’s nebulous.

“For decades, Republican politicians have railed against violations of personal and private information by the government.” No Democrat complained.

Johnson’s next objection: “... the total collapse of American democracy and the nation’s engaged, principled leadership in the world.” This collapse started with Woodrow Wilson, reached full-throttle with Franklin Roosevelt, and the pedal has been floorboarded ever since. Wars in Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo.

Result: The United States is the world’s most hated nation.

As for Musk and his guys, “... rummaging through your personal business,” what’s new? Joe Biden’s gang “persuaded” Mark “Zuckerbucks” Zuckerberg and other Big Tech magnates to rummage through and doctor “information.” The FBI and CIA have been doing precisely the same. See Ed Snowden’s testimony.

Johnson is miffed that the other party is infringing on his party’s rummaging territory. Suppose Musk does jettison some treacherous weasels. Who cares which party claims those weasels? Johnson cares. He’s afraid Democrats will be exposed — and dumped.

Relax, Marc. There’s no honor among rummaging thieves.

Bridger Barnett

Clarkston

Related
OpinionFeb. 27
OPINION: Outbreak of ignorance is spreading to this region
OpinionFeb. 26
Feb. 26 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionFeb. 26
OPINION: Today’s Republicans are no ‘Profiles in Courage’
OpinionFeb. 25
Feb. 25 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
Related
OPINION: Idaho bill would require employer use of verification database
OpinionFeb. 25
OPINION: Idaho bill would require employer use of verification database
OpinionFeb. 25
OPINION: Flag change is unwarranted amid budget shortfall
OPINION: These politicians are not looking out for you
OpinionFeb. 23
OPINION: These politicians are not looking out for you
OPINION: The Deep State is in free fall and Trump’s orders are helping
OpinionFeb. 23
OPINION: The Deep State is in free fall and Trump’s orders are helping
OpinionFeb. 23
Feb. 23 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Justice officials have timely pushback against the Trump-Musk secrecy deals
OpinionFeb. 22
OPINION: Justice officials have timely pushback against the Trump-Musk secrecy deals
OPINION: Now is gut-check time for Idaho Gov. Brad Little
OpinionFeb. 21
OPINION: Now is gut-check time for Idaho Gov. Brad Little
OPINION: Peering behind the curtain of Idaho Sen. Crapo’s corruption
OpinionFeb. 21
OPINION: Peering behind the curtain of Idaho Sen. Crapo’s corruption
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy