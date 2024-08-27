March 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Don’t limit firefighters

I was appalled to hear that the Idaho House State Affairs Committee advanced a resolution limiting firefighter negotiations to wages and hours, ignoring critical issues like lifelong health insurance. Even worse, Rep. Robert Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, admitted he never even spoke to firefighters before pushing this legislation. How can lawmakers make decisions about those who risk their lives daily without consulting them?

Rep. Beiswenger also cited Utah as an example, where firefighter negotiations have been eliminated entirely. Is that really the model Idaho wants to follow? Our firefighters put everything on the line for us. They deserve fair negotiations, especially on essential benefits that protect their longterm health.

This issue isn’t just theoretical; it’s happening now. In Lewiston, our mayor and council have already disregarded established negotiating practices. This sets a dangerous precedent, and if citizens don’t pay attention, more rights will be stripped away.

I really can’t believe they would go after the firefighters. What a disaster that will be. I hope this legislation goes down in flames and the firefighters take a big p--- on it.

Mary Ann Funk