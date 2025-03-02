March 2 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Who gets the delivery fees?

In reviewing my Lewiston Tribune subscription bill, it is as follows:

One-year subscription — $163.70; state tax — $9.82; local tax — 0; delivery cost — $225.48; total — $399.

Then on the payment stub, you have a place to tip the carrier. My carrier is the local U.S. Postal Service employee and I asked her if she got any reimbursement from the Tribune for delivering the newspaper. Her answer was a definite no.

How do you justify these delivery fees and who gets them? Your answer would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

Deanna Hasenoehrl

Culdesac

The “delivery cost” includes U.S. Postal Service charges and other fees the Tribune incurs to deliver the newspaper six days a week from Lewiston to Culdesac

Dam breaching is stupid

It is stupid to aim a loaded gun at one’s own feet and pull the trigger. Breaching dams is equally stupid.

Hydroelectric energy is the safest, cleanest, cheapest source of energy ever invented anywhere and is 100% green and renewable. The liberals who dislike our dams are shooting themselves in their feet. It boggles the mind to try to come up with a reasonable answer as to why.

Why do Democrats want to eliminate the cheapest, cleanest, safest and most renewable (green) energy source? The carbon emissions from hydroelectricity are zero. The benefits of river navigation, recreation, inexpensive electricity, shipping, tourism, flood control and irrigation are enormous.

Why are Democrats opposed to dams? It makes no sense at all. Many Democrats are well educated. Why do they support such abysmally stupid ideas like dam breaching?

How many Democrats limp around with holes in their feet?

Keith Borgelt

Kamiah

Truth about salmon decline

Marvin Dugger and I want to thank Richard Scully and Rick Williams (Turnabout, Jan. 12, Lewiston Tribune) and the Tribune for this opportunity to share facts and the truth with your readership. Marvin is one of the founders of the Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams. I was a fish and wildlife biologist for the Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, and a consultant on fish passage issues in the Columbia Basin for more than 50 years.

Given that Scully/Williams were allowed nearly 1,500 words to spread their misinformation, I will only say that if you want the true facts about the causes of the decline of Idaho salmon, go to the citizen’s webpage, cfpfd.org. While 16 million salmon may have historically sent a billion or more smolts downstream, by 1939 only 682,816 adults were allowed to return over the new Bonneville Dam. Not until 2001 did the harvest management agencies allow the Bonneville fish count to exceed 1 million salmon, and in 2015 more than 2.4 million salmon crossed over Bonneville.