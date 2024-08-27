March 2 Letters Part 4: Our Readers’ Opinions

Incredible photos

The best thing about the Lewiston Tribune is August Frank and his incredible photos.

From beautiful landscapes to magnificent animal photos and endearing children playing in the snow, he makes my day so much better. Thanks so much.

Bev Carpenter

Lewiston

Step up, lawmakers

An open letter to Idaho’s congressional delegation: There are three branches of government. Our Constitution established these branches so that not one branch has too much power.

You are letting Elon Musk, a civilian, usurp the power of the legislative branch of our government which is responsible for appropriations and therefore has “the power of the purse.” No government funds should be frozen. The executive branch is responsible for spending the funds as directed by Congress. You, sirs, should be responsible to the Constitution and your constituents instead of sitting by the wayside and watching this chaos happen.

Congress passed the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. As per this act, the president is to report promptly to Congress regarding all withholdings. This did not happen. You are letting an unelected, unvetted billionaire, who directly benefits from government contracts, run roughshod over this government.

It is time that you step up to do the job you were elected to do and take back control of this chaos instead of relying on the courts to fix this.

Yvonne Wright

Genesee

Rotten in Denmark

There seems to be something rotten (and very stinky) in Denmark, and it could be connected to Donald Trump’s (Elon) Musk gland.

Shelley Dumas

Grangeville

Mass corruption

We can at least credit President Donald Trump with a certain craftiness, entirely apart from his total lack of honesty, patriotism, or commitment to the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. What appears to be the random wrecking of our federal government and its institutions is actually a systematic sabotaging of government’s law enforcement and regulatory capacities. But why would a president deliberately sabotage his own government and in so doing sabotage one’s own country altogether?