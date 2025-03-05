March 5 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Supporting wind power

As a Japanese American, I used to donate to Friends of Minidoka to preserve the history of incarceration of people of Japanese descent during World War II. However, considering their opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project, I have ceased my donation.

Their opposition seems primarily because of aesthetics. When we need more renewable, low-carbon energy, it is unconscionable that they oppose wind power. So I just want to make clear that not all Japanese Americans are opposed to wind power even if it can be seen from our National Historic Site at Minidoka.

Charlotte K. Omoto

Palouse

Wanted cheaper eggs

Donald Trump promised to cut waste and fraud and trim the federal bureaucracy. Let’s review.

Immediately, he created the Department of Government Efficiency, an unauthorized “agency” with Elon Musk, an unelected, foreign-born billionaire at the helm. The initial allocation was $750,000. In less than a month it has ballooned to $14,443,000. Musk thought we wanted reform. No, Elon, we voted for cheaper eggs.

Then came the edicts. Trump focused on such crucial issues as:

Abolishing the penny, possibly resulting in layoffs at Artizn, the nation’s penny blank provider. It’s saving 3.7 cents per penny, but adding production of the nickel, which costs 13.7 cents per nickel to produce.

Eliminating paper straws.