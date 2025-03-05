March 5 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Supporting wind power
As a Japanese American, I used to donate to Friends of Minidoka to preserve the history of incarceration of people of Japanese descent during World War II. However, considering their opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project, I have ceased my donation.
Their opposition seems primarily because of aesthetics. When we need more renewable, low-carbon energy, it is unconscionable that they oppose wind power. So I just want to make clear that not all Japanese Americans are opposed to wind power even if it can be seen from our National Historic Site at Minidoka.
Charlotte K. Omoto
Palouse
Wanted cheaper eggs
Donald Trump promised to cut waste and fraud and trim the federal bureaucracy. Let’s review.
Immediately, he created the Department of Government Efficiency, an unauthorized “agency” with Elon Musk, an unelected, foreign-born billionaire at the helm. The initial allocation was $750,000. In less than a month it has ballooned to $14,443,000. Musk thought we wanted reform. No, Elon, we voted for cheaper eggs.
Then came the edicts. Trump focused on such crucial issues as:
Abolishing the penny, possibly resulting in layoffs at Artizn, the nation’s penny blank provider. It’s saving 3.7 cents per penny, but adding production of the nickel, which costs 13.7 cents per nickel to produce.
Eliminating paper straws.
Renaming the Gulf of Mexico, a body of water known by that name for centuries.
Sending U.S. troops to the border unnecessarily ... .
Sending U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ... to round up a total of 14,000 immigrants (some legal) over three weeks’ time.
Then:
Cutting 1,000 Veterans Affairs jobs that comprise only 0.00142% ... of the federal budget.
Cutting thousands of worldwide U.S. Aid for International Development jobs. Their budget consists of only 1% of the total federal budget.
Cutting 3,400 U.S. Forest Service jobs that encompass less than 1% of the federal budget.
Then Trump treated himself to a trip to the Super Bowl. Low estimates on taxpayers’ tab: $14 million. (Then) it was off to the Daytona 500. More than $14 million more, considering the flyover.
So much for cheaper eggs.
Helen Hawley
Lewiston