March 6 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Prepare for tax hike

Here comes a county property tax increase for every U.S. county because of shifting health care costs from the federal system back to the states; really, the counties.

Before Medicaid/Medicare, most indigent care was managed and paid for by counties (with some support from state funds, private donations and limited federal assistance). Medicare relieved counties of some of these indigent costs, shifting the cost to the federal government. Medicaid shifted most of the remaining indigent costs from the counties primarily to the federal government and partially to the states, relieving county property taxes.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal and state governments. The federal government paid more than two-thirds of total Medicaid spending in 2023. The states, the rest. States do not use property taxes to fund their Medicaid share. States use other revenue sources, like taxes on health care providers.

Prior to Medicare/Medicaid, each state had its own system for providing health care to the indigent, with varying levels of coverage and eligibility requirements. Also, hospitals and clinics often provided free or discounted care to indigent and low-income individuals who could not afford to pay. These prior county, state, hospital and clinic indigent health care programs (including charity support) were discontinued decades ago when Medicare and Medicaid were enacted.

Put the above together, because of upcoming cuts in Medicaid/Medicare, indigent individuals will again face significant barriers accessing necessary medical care, unless your property taxes increase.

Eric K. Peterson

Lewiston