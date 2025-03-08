March 8 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Idaho’s tax cut?
By now, we’ve all heard from Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle about House Bill 40, a bill to cut income taxes.
Sounds like a great idea. But here are the high and low numbers for comparison:
For those earning $783,000 and up per year, a $5,300 cut. Yowza.
For those earning $91,000 to $146,000 (drum roll, please), a $264 cut. Oh.
For those earning even less, you may have to break out a microscope to see the cut. And you can spare us the threadbare argument about big business reinvesting in the community, blah, blah, blah. We’ve heard it all before.
So enjoy that windfall while you can, folks. Taxes will be going up before you know it.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Gov. Brad Little signed HB 40 into law Thursday.
Oppose whitetail plan
Wrap your head around this concept. Idaho Fish and Game Department issued a summary for whitetail deer on Sept. 26, 2024. They “claim” that our 10-year average is at 24,319 harvested deer. A closer look at the statistics reveals quite a different story.
In 2015, their harvest data showed that 30,342 deer were killed. Move forward to 2024 and the data shows that only 19,828 deer were killed. That is a whopping 34.5% decline. As well as 18.5% below their so-called “10-year average.”
They constantly include going back to the harvest in 2015 because that “lifts up” the 10-year average. In reality, the whitetail deer population has been in an overall decline for the last nine years. This can be directly tied to extremely long seasons (53 days of high-powered weapons, plus long muzzleloader and archery seasons) as well as horrific disease outbreaks in the Clearwater Region.
Now they are proposing bringing back Unit 10A to 53 days. It was reduced in 2018 because of extreme overharvest, second tags as well as a huge loss of canopy and security cover because of logging activity.
It is beyond comprehension and common sense that this proposal would even be considered. Unfortunately, Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever isn’t surprised.
Please voice your concern and submit your total opposition to this ridiculous and detrimental proposal.
William Samuels
Orofino
What about Frontier?
I see in the Idaho Statesman that the Boise Airport got Frontier Airlines to supply a flight to Denver at ticket rates a lot cheaper than what United was asking. Anyone at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport approach Frontier to fly to Denver?
Oh, another question is whose pocket did the interest off of the millions of the past four years go to? Handsome hunk of change.
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston