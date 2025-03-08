March 8 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Idaho’s tax cut?

By now, we’ve all heard from Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle about House Bill 40, a bill to cut income taxes.

Sounds like a great idea. But here are the high and low numbers for comparison:

For those earning $783,000 and up per year, a $5,300 cut. Yowza.

For those earning $91,000 to $146,000 (drum roll, please), a $264 cut. Oh.

For those earning even less, you may have to break out a microscope to see the cut. And you can spare us the threadbare argument about big business reinvesting in the community, blah, blah, blah. We’ve heard it all before.

So enjoy that windfall while you can, folks. Taxes will be going up before you know it.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

Gov. Brad Little signed HB 40 into law Thursday.

Oppose whitetail plan

Wrap your head around this concept. Idaho Fish and Game Department issued a summary for whitetail deer on Sept. 26, 2024. They “claim” that our 10-year average is at 24,319 harvested deer. A closer look at the statistics reveals quite a different story.