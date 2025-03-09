Sections
March 9, 2025

March 9 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Shame on Congress

Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, plus all the senators and representatives from across the nation:

I, along with most of the people of this country, are thoroughly ashamed of you — all of you who are enabling an unelected person and Donald Trump to undo everything this country was founded on.

My forebears fought in the Revolutionary War against the king of England two hundred-plus years ago. They are turning over in their graves because of all the lawlessness being allowed to happen now.

All of you are now allowing Elon Musk (not elected, non-native), Trump and all the minions who are in his “Cabinet,” and the MAGA movement ... to be under a kingdom (Trump) or a dictatorship like Russia, China, North Korea, and like Adolf Hitler had in Germany in the 1930s ... .

We really didn’t need to “Make America Great Again.” It’s not perfect, and probably never will be. But we were doing just fine and it’s lasted for 250 years.

Now, I and many many others are afraid of the future under Trump’s and Musk’s rule.

If the Republicans in Congress do not stand up and put a stop to this takeover madness, that’s what we will have. Anyone remember Trump told us all we would never have to vote again? Seems like no one was listening.

... This all has to stop. Isn’t that what all of you were elected for? Shame on you.

Beatrice Fridley

Lapwai

