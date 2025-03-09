March 9 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Great rainy photos

Thank you, August Frank, for your “Rainy day delights” (Tribune, Feb. 23).

Keep up the wonderful work.

Karen Young

Lewiston

Our fish deserve a chance

Counting salmon/steelhead returns provides a statistical tool that can be useful in analyzing trends in fish numbers. Jerry McGehee’s Feb. 11 letter shows a command of important numbers in the ongoing fish discussion. He reminds the reader of some positive numbers for 1998-2009, but when transport was abandoned for dam spills, he brands the decision “reckless.”

If the situation was a clear case of “transport v. spill,” this reader would be inclined to agree. Alas, it was not a clear case, and McGehee even wrote, “Many factors affect returning salmon and steelhead.” That sentence ... reveals his most accurate assessment of the situation. The numbers alone are not a complete picture.

His “many factors,” deserve more attention than the statistics of salmon and steelhead numbers on the lower Snake River dams almost two decades past. Another factor that hurts salmon/steelhead numbers ... is the irresponsible unrestricted release of multimillions of hatchery-produced pink and chum salmon by Japanese, Chinese and Russian fisheries interests.

There is another factor that I want to mention and it is called “critical mass.” Mark Kurlansky brings this issue up in his massive work, simply titled, “Salmon.” Critical mass is vital to species survival and North American steelhead and salmon species have already been lost. For those that remain, the struggle is difficult and survival is at risk.

The sad story of the salmon continues. I don’t want our steelhead, our salmon to disappear. ... The fighting steelhead and fighting salmon ... deserve a fighting chance.

Steven R. Evans

Lapwai

Penny common sense

Coin collecting was a childhood hobby of mine. Consequently, it’s been obvious to me that the penny has been less than worthless for decades.

Imagine for even a moment the time (money) wasted nationwide producing, transporting, counting and sorting the penny. I’m guessing it could be a $1 billion a day.

The real reason for their continued existence is their use as a tax token. The penny’s existence enables local jurisdictions to levy sales taxes at the point of purchase in fractional increments (8.6%).

The whole thing is a hugely wasteful dance with the devil. Sales taxes should levied to the seller (merchant) based on monthly tallies and removed from the front line entirely. Some minor changes in computing and accounting, and it could be implemented almost immediately.

The same rationale could be applied to the nickel and the dime. Retailers could then round every price in the store to the nearest quarter. Bing, bang, boom; easy as that.