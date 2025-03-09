March 9 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

What would Adams say?

What might Founding Father John Adams (America’s second president) think of tyrannical tactics employed today, as attempts to muzzle doctors expressing honestly-held, serious concerns with the COVID-19 shot? What could the domino effect of “scaring the tar” out of doctors, in general, then, be? Has it come to: “Toe the line and share the captured company line, or we’ll smear your good name, persecute and prosecute you, then snatch away your medical license?”

During a Senate hearing, it was stated, “True collaboration comes from true transparency.”

Lawyer Eleanor Holmes Norton said, “The only way to make sure people you agree with can speak is to support the rights of people you don’t agree with.”

When John Adams, a lawyer, chose to (unpopularly) defend British soldiers after the Boston Massacre “through principle,” it “defied conventional thinking.”

Why do it? There was a higher precedent at stake. He wanted to “demonstrate a fair legal system” and later recounted ramifications: Not doing so would have left a “foul stain upon this country.”

Our Founding Fathers desired a free, fair country, not a tyrannical one. If doctors ... cannot share true opinions on important topics impacting lives, it will indeed “leave a foul stain” on our nation.

We ought to speak up, for ourselves, our rights and for those to come, even for other countries (what happens in America doesn’t stay in America), and for those behind, like principled, bold John Adams, who set an example of what freedom actually means.

Silence is compliance.

Ronda Granlund

Clarkston

About giant wing dams

Given that only two options seem to be on the table regarding the Snake River dams, here’s a third: Why not reengineer the Snake River dams into giant wing dams? A wing dam could provide flow from the bottom to provide colder downstream water while allowing migrating fish to possibly go around. In addition, a wing dam may be engineered to continue providing, or possibly provide more, electricity than the present dams.

Mankind has already proven that it’s possible to do better than nature in providing ideal habitat for salmonoids. Those who have fished the Missouri River below Holter Dam in Montana know cold water released from the bottom of Holter Reservoir provides a better environment for trout than previously existed.

Do the Snake River dams currently supply cold water from beneath the dams? If removed, would the cold water advantage be compromised? Can we afford the loss of power given the current and growing need for it? Should resources — read taxpayer money — be used to go forward, not backward?

Yes, reengineering the Snake River dams would be an ambitious project, but no more far-fetched than tearing down the existing dams .... Removing the dams for unknowns (guessing that salmon runs will improve), while eliminating known benefits (irrigation and power) is simply not good thinking.

Seems like reengineering the dams would provide a win-win for both sides, and I’m confident in American know-how there are hotshot engineers out there who could make world-beating designs to benefit all.

Bill Perconti

Goldendale, Wash.

Rest in peace, USA

Oops. No newspaper by the door one morning. No problem. I called the Tribune and was delivered a newspaper shortly after by a friendly person. Thank you. If you ever publish on Mondays again you’ll be near perfect.

I read a letter to the editor by Sharon Taylor (Tribune, Feb. 19) which was well-written by a wise and kind lady. It was headlined “No longer proud.” It spoke my feelings, but I am not a kind lady.

I will not hold back words. When I hear these inept, unqualified people who represent our country overseas, spewing these immoral plans they come up with and then saying it is the will of the American people, I want to puke. Rest in peace, USA (1776-2024).

Change the name. It’s not the United States anymore. It is an insult to call ourselves that right now.

Brad Stewart

Lewiston

Special Guillory story