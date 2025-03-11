Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Happy for the facts

“Trump regales crowd with his mass firings” was the headline over an Associated Press article in the Feb. 23 Tribune. And it just told the facts. No opinion, no quotes from a random Donald Trump hater off the street, just the facts.

It’s been years since I read an AP article like that. Perhaps getting booted out of the White House news briefings had an effect? But alas, on the flip side of that article was another AP article full of random, anti-Elon Musk/Trump opinions.

I usually skip AP stuff and get my national news elsewhere. If the Tribune did that they might gain back a few readers. Go Trump.

Lucky Brandt

Kooskia

Federal cuts will hurt

We like to think we’re isolated, but about one-third of Washington state’s budget comes from federal funds. Cutting federal funds that support rural public health, infrastructure projects, commercial development, fish and wildlife, Forest Service, fire suppression, public safety support, etc., kills local jobs.

Twenty-five percent of employment in Asotin County is health care. Federal Medicaid funds jobs at long-term care centers, disability care, home health services, our hospital and pharmacies. The Republican plan to cut Medicaid is a local job killer and harmful to the quality and availability of rural health care.

Job loss hurts the economy of Asotin County. Unemployed people have little to no purchasing power, often file bankruptcy and always have a hard time paying taxes. Without the employed tax base our infrastructure suffers, especially education.

Rural schools take the brunt of cuts to federal funds. Without funds from the Department of Education, local property taxes will likely increase to meet needs of educating rural children.

The Environmental Working Group (farm.ewg.org) maintains a database of Asotin County farm subsidy recipients. From 1995 through 2023, Asotin County farmers and ranchers received over $30 million in farm subsidies. Like education, cuts to federal agriculture support programs hurt rural counties most.