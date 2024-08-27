March 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The lone wolf

I was born in Newport, Wash., in 1958 and lived in Laclede, Idaho, in Bonner County. My father worked for Great Northern Railway and was gone most of the time, usually in Montana. So my mom and I were a team.

Since my dad worked on the railroad, my mom could get train tickets on the cheap. Mom would drive us to the station in Sandpoint and we’d ride a train, usually east.

It was truly magical riding the trains ... . Living in Laclede, it was usually just my mom and I, unless her two sisters were around. Everyone called them the Glazier girls, but I knew better. There is this old saying: One witch is lone wolf (such as myself). Two witches is a couple. But three does a coven make.