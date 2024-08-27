Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
OpinionMarch 12, 2025

March 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The lone wolf

I was born in Newport, Wash., in 1958 and lived in Laclede, Idaho, in Bonner County. My father worked for Great Northern Railway and was gone most of the time, usually in Montana. So my mom and I were a team.

Since my dad worked on the railroad, my mom could get train tickets on the cheap. Mom would drive us to the station in Sandpoint and we’d ride a train, usually east.

It was truly magical riding the trains ... . Living in Laclede, it was usually just my mom and I, unless her two sisters were around. Everyone called them the Glazier girls, but I knew better. There is this old saying: One witch is lone wolf (such as myself). Two witches is a couple. But three does a coven make.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Listen to everything I tell you, little man, and remember everything I say,” one of my aunties would recite. They always called me “little man.” Go figure. But I knew better. We would sit outside at night if the sky was clear to look at the stars. Then my aunties and my mom would tell me the witches and shamans have always been. How the church in the burning times hung till dead or burned at the stake our ancestors for maybe what they believed or did not believe, after maybe being charged with or sentenced for heresy, treason or witchcraft.

Idaho politicians want public school teachers reading the King James Bible every day? Idaho’s becoming a police state.

Barry Hart

Clarkston

Related
OpinionMar. 12
OPINION: Gaza, Canada, Panama, Greenland — the price of empi...
OpinionMar. 11
OPINION: Another dry year brings the same dusty problems
OpinionMar. 11
March 11 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionMar. 11
OPINION: Do Idaho voters’ wishes matter to their legislators...
Related
OPINION: If you’re in Idaho, it’s dangerous to be pregnant
OpinionMar. 9
OPINION: If you’re in Idaho, it’s dangerous to be pregnant
OPINION: After an interesting six weeks, a peace deal is coming for Ukraine
OpinionMar. 9
OPINION: After an interesting six weeks, a peace deal is coming for Ukraine
OPINION: It’s important for the right to retake these institutions
OpinionMar. 9
OPINION: It’s important for the right to retake these institutions
OpinionMar. 9
March 9 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionMar. 9
March 9 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Seeing the Putinization of America
OpinionMar. 7
OPINION: Seeing the Putinization of America
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: A more humane execution?
OpinionMar. 7
OPINION: Cheers and Jeers: A more humane execution?
OPINION: U.S. health care will backslide under Kennedy
OpinionMar. 5
OPINION: U.S. health care will backslide under Kennedy
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy