OpinionMarch 13, 2025

Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Town hall meetings set

I am not alone in regularly contacting Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch as I witness dramatic changes in our government.

During their week off, none had an open meeting with constituents. Our legislators appear to be standing to the side, while the Department of Government Efficiency reaches into each governmental department making erratic policy decisions. Cabinet members of each executive office are not making decisions; they, too, are waiting until Elon Musk leaves May 30.

Lawyers are stepping in to protect congressional laws, while President Donald Trump seeks retribution against people, organizations and businesses. He waffles with tariffs while businesses struggle to make decisions, shrugs off stock market volatility, supports Russia’s war against Ukraine, ignores increased unemployment and inflation, plans a give-away of public lands to private industry and refuses to stabilize Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. To put it quite simply, it is a chaotic mess.

Former Idaho Reps. Richard Stallings and Larry LaRocco will hold town hall meetings March 22 in Lewiston and Moscow to shed some light on what is happening in Washington, D.C., and listen to our concerns. The first town hall meeting will be from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The second town hall meeting will be from 7-9 p.m. at the 1912 Center in Moscow, 412 E. Third St. Plan to attend.

Vickie Fadness

Lewiston

Road use tax

The Washington road use tax added to auto registration does not take into account we who live on the borders.

I drive much more in Idaho than Washington. What about vacation mileage outside Washington? It’s $33 per each 1,000 miles. So a 3,000-mile summer trip will add $99 to registration fees. That’s 21st century highway robbery.

I have contacted the commission and a local legislator. No response or answers.

William Gonnello

Clarkston

