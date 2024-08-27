March 15 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Accepting the challenge

A challenge was posted to critique each term depicted in the acronym, DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion).

I view DEI as a radical political ploy to create unrest. Diversity discerns between color, ethnicity, religion and sexual preference. Equity is not equality. Equity punishes those who actually work toward positive outcomes by rewarding those who don’t. Inclusion unless you are Christian, Jewish, conservative or Republican by forcing approval and engagement with policies and lifestyles that are considered to be toxic and best to be avoided.

My viewpoint is not original; 77.5 million U.S. citizens came up with it first.

Camille Hattrup

Troy

Medicaid expansion

When discussing Medicaid expansion, it is a misleading half-truth for Idaho legislators to state that there are, “70,000 able-bodied people on the expansion” for two major reasons.

First, as an example, some of the able-bodied are developmentally disabled and you often see them already working the required 20 hours a week in places such as grocery stores, bagging your groceries. They work hard. Many are not able to drive, so they walk or ride a bike to work. These able-bodied workers are not “unfit,” which they would have to be unjustly declared by a doctor to qualify for Medicaid as per House Bill 345. They have difficulties and need Medicaid expansion services and HB 345 could kick them off assistance.

The second misleading half-truth tries to make Idahoans think we would immediately save money with all 70,000 able-bodied people removed. If working the required 20 hours while developmentally disabled, they will not be removed from the declared “70,000 able-bodied” and Idaho would not save the money assumed by the half-truth statement. If declared as unfit they won’t work at all and Idaho pays more.

Idahoans voted and they support Medicaid expansion and so should our legislators.