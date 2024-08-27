March 16 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump promises

Donald Trump kept promises. He’s a dictator. And he did say things would be tough after he got in.

He and his homeboy Elon Musk are dismantling our entire federal infrastructure and are robbing us blind. Across the board every agency is on the block. Thousands of Americans are losing their jobs, benefits, social services, access to parks, health services and — with the new wormy Health and Human Services pick — their children’s well-being.

They can be stopped by just several Republican senators and legislators. They won’t. While reluctantly facing their constituents now, they will soon be back under their rocks. Luckily, the MAGAs aren’t veterans or on Medicare, don’t go to parks, aren’t immigrants, need safe air travel or workplaces. They might be envied since the Democrats end up with nothing.