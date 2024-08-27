Sections
OpinionMarch 16, 2025

March 16 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

Trump promises

Donald Trump kept promises. He’s a dictator. And he did say things would be tough after he got in.

He and his homeboy Elon Musk are dismantling our entire federal infrastructure and are robbing us blind. Across the board every agency is on the block. Thousands of Americans are losing their jobs, benefits, social services, access to parks, health services and — with the new wormy Health and Human Services pick — their children’s well-being.

They can be stopped by just several Republican senators and legislators. They won’t. While reluctantly facing their constituents now, they will soon be back under their rocks. Luckily, the MAGAs aren’t veterans or on Medicare, don’t go to parks, aren’t immigrants, need safe air travel or workplaces. They might be envied since the Democrats end up with nothing.

But the Trumpoons “own the libs,” whatever that is, have a load of Trump crap, a slogan and a hat. No one wants to be wrong. No one wants to learn all their hope, resources and sacrifice were given to someone who has nothing but disdain for them and everyone else. Reality is tough. At some time, these people are going to have to admit their awful mistake, suck it up and realize they were taken by a whiny felon so loud, ubiquitous and overwhelming they were helpless to resist.

In mid-February, Trump was at the Resolute Desk with one of Elon’s kids, X (his name), who was “hand picking” cabinet members and telling Trump to “shut up and go away.” How long before some tech kid somewhere renames us Dumbmerica?

R.M. Strongoni

Moscow

