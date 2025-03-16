March 16 Letters Part 3: Our Readers’ Opinions

Against SJR 101

In a world where it feels the most powerful and vocal dominate the political and economic landscape, the citizen initiative arena provides a hopeful space for the under-represented and the will of the people. The direct democracy process has been an Idaho tradition since 1912.

The initiative process demands significant grassroots effort. To get a measure on the ballot, proponents must collect signatures from 6% of the state’s registered voters based on the latest general election. In addition, Idaho requires these signatures be spread across the state, with at least 6% coming from 18 of the 35 legislative districts, ensuring broad support.

However, that bar may soon get even higher. Senate Joint Resolution 101 ... aims to impose a new rule: requiring signatures from all 35 legislative districts, not just 18. This proposal would make it even harder for grassroots movements to succeed in Idaho, tightening the grip on direct democracy. In fact, a similar measure was struck down by the Idaho Supreme Court in 2021 ... . Yet, here we are again, being asked to support a measure that threatens to erode our fundamental rights as voters.

Idaho has long prided itself on its independent spirit and commitment to giving its citizens a voice. But that spirit is now under threat. If we want to keep participatory democracy and freedom of ideas alive in Idaho, we must stand up and protect it. Let’s not allow our rights to be stripped away by a few who seek to consolidate power.

Tasha Blazzard Hussman

Boise

Those so-called men

I am reminded of the scene from the movie “Gandhi,” when New York Times reporter Vince Walker spoke over the phone from India in May 1930 after he witnessed the beating of peaceful Indian protestors in their Salt March against British domination:

“Whatever moral ascendance the West held was lost today. India is free for she has taken all that steel and cruelty can give, and she has neither cringed nor retreated.”

In a scheduled conference the morning of Feb. 28 ..., the Donald Trump-JD Vance tag-team berated, belittled and demeaned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But Zelenskyy stood up to the bullies in a righteous defense of his invaded country. He didn’t allow for the lies to stand against his people as the United States turned its back on an ally in desperate need ... .

With the threat of almost certain defeat for Ukraine if he didn’t kowtow to Trump/Vance, Zelenskyy demonstrated more courage that morning than all the Republican U.S. senators and legislators combined. He stood up to the American cowards and showed the entire world what small creatures they are.

A more precise paraphrase for the Feb. 28 scene perhaps should read like this: “The moral leadership that the United States established in the trenches of WWI in 1917 and ‘18 and reaffirmed on the storied beaches of Normandy in June 1944 and has held for over a century was lost today.”

God have mercy on us for electing such pitiable, so-called men to be our leaders.

D’Wayne Hodgin

Moscow