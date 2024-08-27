March 19 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Genocide is relevant

Larry Sullivan’s letter of Feb. 23 attacked a handful of critics of American Indian policy for using the term “genocide” as “erroneous and willfully deceitful.” I don’t know the motives of the folks Sullivan questioned. However, I do understand that the Indian policy of the U.S. cannot truthfully be understood without a close, hard look at elements constituting genocide.

Genocide is a 20th century term that inevitably brings up images of Adolf Hitler and his complicit followers robbing Jewish citizens of property and life itself. Sounds a lot like Andrew Jackson and the Indians to me. That happened. They just didn’t call it genocide. See Anthony F.C. Wallace’s “The Long Bitter Trail: Andrew Jackson and the Indians.”

There are too many other examples that can be studied and the term genocide remains relevant to the discussion. There was Phil “The only good Indian is a dead Indian” Sheridan and even The Great Emancipator is not immune to critique.

It is said that Hitler studied American Indian policy to help create the camps for the Jews. Sound far-fetched?

Check out Pulitzer Prize-winning John Toland, in his comprehensive, two-volume “Adolf Hitler,” Page 802 of Volume 2.

Accepting the reality of genocidal elements in America is better medicine to swallow. Take it today; you will be better in the morning.