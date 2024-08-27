March 19 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Genocide is relevant
Larry Sullivan’s letter of Feb. 23 attacked a handful of critics of American Indian policy for using the term “genocide” as “erroneous and willfully deceitful.” I don’t know the motives of the folks Sullivan questioned. However, I do understand that the Indian policy of the U.S. cannot truthfully be understood without a close, hard look at elements constituting genocide.
Genocide is a 20th century term that inevitably brings up images of Adolf Hitler and his complicit followers robbing Jewish citizens of property and life itself. Sounds a lot like Andrew Jackson and the Indians to me. That happened. They just didn’t call it genocide. See Anthony F.C. Wallace’s “The Long Bitter Trail: Andrew Jackson and the Indians.”
There are too many other examples that can be studied and the term genocide remains relevant to the discussion. There was Phil “The only good Indian is a dead Indian” Sheridan and even The Great Emancipator is not immune to critique.
It is said that Hitler studied American Indian policy to help create the camps for the Jews. Sound far-fetched?
Check out Pulitzer Prize-winning John Toland, in his comprehensive, two-volume “Adolf Hitler,” Page 802 of Volume 2.
Accepting the reality of genocidal elements in America is better medicine to swallow. Take it today; you will be better in the morning.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
How will we vote in ’26?
We will see more and more lies and propaganda in our media because that is how an authoritarian regime stays in power. Dictators do not allow true freedom of the press and speech. They control information so only their point of view is available.
Take the recent limitations on what will be allowed in The Washington Post and on X, for example. In essence, if any criticism, law, department or legislation helps anyone other than Donald Trump and the wealthy, it will be defunded, attacked and abolished.
Will we vote in 2026 to stop the dismantling of our constitutional rights by the current administration? Or will we just pretend we do not see?
Sheila Robbins
Boise