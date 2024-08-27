March 20 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Bringing us together
We are all negatively impacted by extreme partisanship that prevents us from communicating civilly with each other. How many of us can no longer talk with certain family members or friends?
Confused or bewildered by what “the other side” thinks or what they say about “your side”? Braver Angels can help. As a national, bipartisan, nonprofit organization, its mission is “bringing Americans together to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen our democratic republic.”
Braver Angels pairs Democrats and Republicans to work together at every level, delivering free workshops like the “Red/Blue” workshops happening on Saturday in Moscow and Lewiston. This workshop brings together equal numbers of “Reds” (conservative-leaning) and “Blues” (progressive-leaning) in structured, moderated discussions that focus on reducing stereotyped thinking, clarifying disagreements, listening and learning rather than declaring and debating, and building the relationships needed to find common ground.
Preregistration is required for each site. Moscow’s is at bit.ly/3FbD2TH and Lewiston’s is at bit.ly/4i5PF1y.
Also, there is a free showing of the Braver Angels documentary “Reuniting America” followed by a panel discussion at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow on Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m., sponsored by Avista Utilities.
Please take advantage of these opportunities to “bridge the divide” we are experiencing.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow
U.S. sold its democracy
I doubt we will ever know when our country sold its democracy. Or why. We have, though.
Was it a backroom deal with the world’s most powerful people? Or is it that Vladimir Putin has something on Donald Trump, so bad it would cost him his power? Either way, I am disgusted to be an American.
By the way, don’t even bother to dream we can change this next election. I heard our disgrace of a leader tell his MAGA crowd, “Vote for me this once. You will probably not have to vote anymore.” He did not stutter.
I won’t plead for you folks who elected him to change. We cannot do anything to stop him.
I live in a nation of sheep. Let’s just send our troops to help the Russians so they can wipe out that democratic country. Bahhh, Ukraine (of course).
Brad Stewart
Lewiston