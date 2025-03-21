March 21 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

This is a fact
Who was a Democrat for years and changed to Republican and was president of the United States and said, “If we lose our freedom, there is no place to escape to. This is the last stand on Earth”?
Whether it was a Democrat or Republican, this to me is a fact.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Like trained seals
At the March 4 speech from Donald J. Trump, I was reminded of a visit to Sea World. Like trained seals, Republicans stood and clapped their patriotic “flippers” every time a political “red herring” was tossed out and nary a single seal forgot to clap for fear of being singled out and punished for his/her lack of zeal.
After the treatment, Volodymyr Zelenskyy received in the Oval Office, I wasn’t surprised at their behavior. It must be tough for some of them to swallow their pride and refuse to remember taking their oath of office to preserve and protect the Constitution and the democratic ideals of all Americans, not just the ones who wear MAGA regalia.
Ron Berger
Troy