March 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

More fact-checking

For the first time in awhile reading the Tribune of March 6 gave me some hope.

The article that fact-checked Donald Trump’s address to Congress was a step in the right direction. Too often the media is engaged in “sane washing” this administration’s blatant corruption and lawlessness, as if we aren’t speeding headlong toward fascism.

Although it’s certainly not fashionable with a large chunk of the population, facts do matter.

More of this, please. How about a daily tallying of his lies?

Alice Jacobson

Lewiston

Congress must save us

Dear reader: Imagine you are inside your house when a gang of men appears outside. Their leader pounds on your door demanding you let him in. You open the door partially ... and ask him what he wants. “I want you to sign this deed to your property. Tomorrow I will come with a notary to make my ownership legal.

Tomorrow if you do not sign, we will break down your door, kill all your children and your husband. ... You cannot escape because your place is surrounded by members of my gang. You have 24 hours to decide.”