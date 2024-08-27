March 22 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

More fact-checking
For the first time in awhile reading the Tribune of March 6 gave me some hope.
The article that fact-checked Donald Trump’s address to Congress was a step in the right direction. Too often the media is engaged in “sane washing” this administration’s blatant corruption and lawlessness, as if we aren’t speeding headlong toward fascism.
Although it’s certainly not fashionable with a large chunk of the population, facts do matter.
More of this, please. How about a daily tallying of his lies?
Alice Jacobson
Lewiston
Congress must save us
Dear reader: Imagine you are inside your house when a gang of men appears outside. Their leader pounds on your door demanding you let him in. You open the door partially ... and ask him what he wants. “I want you to sign this deed to your property. Tomorrow I will come with a notary to make my ownership legal.
Tomorrow if you do not sign, we will break down your door, kill all your children and your husband. ... You cannot escape because your place is surrounded by members of my gang. You have 24 hours to decide.”
I ask the leader what we might do to save our family. He responds, “There is no room for negotiations. You and your family have done terrible things to your neighbors to the east.”
I am speaking to those of you who still believe that Donald Trump can do no wrong. Yes, I have made it very personal by talking about a family. What is described above mirrors Trump’s behavior. He has and continues to support Vladimir Putin’s war, a war in which 427,000 Russians have died compared to 250,000 Ukrainian troops. The International Criminal Court has found Putin guilty of genocide in Ukraine.
Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced or left the country. Recently, Trump demanded that Ukrainians give up land occupied by Russian troops and 50% of revenue from the sale of their oil and minerals to the United States.
Congress must save us from this evil man.
Stan Smith
Viola
What’s the difference?
Dear Idaho: What is the difference between a “Traditional Family Values Month” and a “Religious Bigotry Month”?
Janet Marugg
Clarkston