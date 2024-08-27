Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Solving U.S. problems

It is time someone with accounting knowledge like Janet Marugg (Sept. 8 Tribune Opinion section) confirmed what I have thought for years about tariffs. American consumers reimburse businesses when purchasing their products.

The same is true for business taxes. When young, before my accounting education, I also said tax businesses, not individual taxpayers. It is the same story as tariffs. Businesses are reimbursed that tax expense because it is included in the price American consumers pay for their products.

If we had real and diligent accountants in our American governments they would correct these issues. By illuminating tariffs and taxes, businesses could reduce the price of all products by as much as 20%.

Businesses pay an amount equal to the employee payroll deduction. Another item reimbursed by American consumers purchasing their products. Solution: Eliminate the cap on payroll Social Security and Medicare completely. That should solve the current expected shortage in those funds, and the bigwigs would not get any bigger Social Security check after retirement just because they paid more into the program. Another 7% to 10% savings for American consumers.

What about the money needed to operate and pay down the U.S. debt? Simple: Have a federal sales tax of 15% on everything you buy except food/groceries, medical (including doctors, hospitals and pharmacy prescriptions) and purchase of a home to live in.

Result, businesses would no longer file tax returns.

Finally, add 15% to Social Security recipients’ checks to compensate for the federal sales tax.

David Domolecny

Clarkston

It’s not fair

I have a friend whose daughter was recently fired from her job, and she has a pending felony on her record. (Her lawyer says that will be dropped soon.) She is getting unemployment, so therefore she has to apply for jobs weekly; because of the pending felony that isn’t happening.

Yet we have a narcissist, a liar, a racist and a 34-time convicted felon running for president. How is this fair?

He says he will make America great again. Seems to me America is working pretty well for him.

Connie Morrow

Clarkston

Strange behavior