Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Legitimate existence?

In his new book, “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic,” Israeli historian Ilan Pappe says that Israel so frenetically tries to convince the world and its own citizens that its existence is legitimate “because it is so conscious of its illegitimacy.”

He attributes this to Zionism’s failure to complete the settler-colonial project it began in 1882, when the first Jewish settlers arrived in Palestine. Unlike other settler-colonial movements as in America and Australia, which demonstrated inhuman efficiency, the Zionist project could not eliminate the inhabitants of historical Palestine.

In the U.S., the surviving indigenous people did question the legitimacy of those who dispossessed and committed genocide on them, but their physical defeat was so total the colonists never faced any serious challenge to their legitimacy on the international stage.

Israel, however, “was illegitimately established at the expense of Palestine and the Palestinians, on the ruins of their homeland,” Pappe writes. Palestinians continue to challenge the moral foundation for this illegitimacy.

The Jewish lobby in America has resulted in American policy that provides Israel whatever it wants in weapons of war and guarantees international immunity against any global condemnation or rebuke for anything it does.

The lobby wields well-funded, well-organized political influence to advance Israel’s interests at the expense of the Palestinians.

Ami Ayalon, former chief of Israeli security, says the fighting will never stop until the Palestinians have their freedom and their own state. “If not, we will lose our identity.”

Mike Epstein

Clarkston

Stay the course

The Tribune’s Sept. 15 editorial was headlined, “Labrador has made primary vote all about him.” But it’s the Tribune, led by Marty Trillhaase, that’s actually been desperately trying to make that the case.

In August, Trillhaase went after Raul Labrador on four occasions, pretty much every other editorial. One suspects there’s a secret chamber under the Tribune with walls covered with pictures of the Idaho attorney general with “RAÚL!” scrawled across them in blood.

But Trillhaase’s aggressive targeting of Labrador might, appropriately enough, prove a boner come Election Day. Why? In Alaska, which passed top-four ranked choice voting, the number of undeclared voters is greater than that of Democrats and Republicans combined. Alaska also has a lot of minority parties, including Republican splinter parties (bit.ly/3ZrvggO).

Accordingly, non-GOP voters had much to bring to Alaska’s RCV vote. In Idaho, unaffiliated and Democrats comprise 39% of voters and Republicans 59% with no significant minority party presence (bit.ly/4dFjDHj).

Looking once again at Labrador’s November 2022 ballot box triumph, the numbers show the losing Democrat got about 40% more votes than there were registered Democrats, and Labrador got 40% more votes than that.

Of course, politics is more than just a numbers game. Still, as a critic of Reclaim Idaho and its version of RCV, I feel confident in giving this advice: Stay the course, Trillhaase. You go down into Medicine Tail Coulee. You go right ahead and throw Br’er Raúl into that thar Election Day briar patch.

Thomas A. Hennigan

Asotin

Supporting Prop 1

As a lifelong registered Republican, I am in total support of Proposition 1. Proposition 1 will help bring moderation to politics in Idaho rather than the extremist politics we have been seeing.

In recent years, the Idaho Legislature has battled over culture war issues brought here from out-of-state interests who want to bring their battles here to Idaho. In the last several years, the Idaho Legislature has passed numerous pieces of legislation under the guise of election integrity when not one case of Idaho voter fraud could be found or proven. The Legislature also banned critical race theory even though no one was teaching it.

We need to stop the culture wars and solve real Idaho problems. Proposition 1 will do that. Proposition 1 will also give 270,000 independent Idaho citizen voters a say in Idaho politics.

Please join me along with former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb and former Attorney General and Idaho State Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones in supporting Proposition 1, in addition to the more than 94,000 Idahoans who signed the Open Primary petition.

Blair Moncur