Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Legitimate existence?
In his new book, “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic,” Israeli historian Ilan Pappe says that Israel so frenetically tries to convince the world and its own citizens that its existence is legitimate “because it is so conscious of its illegitimacy.”
He attributes this to Zionism’s failure to complete the settler-colonial project it began in 1882, when the first Jewish settlers arrived in Palestine. Unlike other settler-colonial movements as in America and Australia, which demonstrated inhuman efficiency, the Zionist project could not eliminate the inhabitants of historical Palestine.
In the U.S., the surviving indigenous people did question the legitimacy of those who dispossessed and committed genocide on them, but their physical defeat was so total the colonists never faced any serious challenge to their legitimacy on the international stage.
Israel, however, “was illegitimately established at the expense of Palestine and the Palestinians, on the ruins of their homeland,” Pappe writes. Palestinians continue to challenge the moral foundation for this illegitimacy.
The Jewish lobby in America has resulted in American policy that provides Israel whatever it wants in weapons of war and guarantees international immunity against any global condemnation or rebuke for anything it does.
The lobby wields well-funded, well-organized political influence to advance Israel’s interests at the expense of the Palestinians.
Ami Ayalon, former chief of Israeli security, says the fighting will never stop until the Palestinians have their freedom and their own state. “If not, we will lose our identity.”
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Stay the course
The Tribune’s Sept. 15 editorial was headlined, “Labrador has made primary vote all about him.” But it’s the Tribune, led by Marty Trillhaase, that’s actually been desperately trying to make that the case.
In August, Trillhaase went after Raul Labrador on four occasions, pretty much every other editorial. One suspects there’s a secret chamber under the Tribune with walls covered with pictures of the Idaho attorney general with “RAÚL!” scrawled across them in blood.
But Trillhaase’s aggressive targeting of Labrador might, appropriately enough, prove a boner come Election Day. Why? In Alaska, which passed top-four ranked choice voting, the number of undeclared voters is greater than that of Democrats and Republicans combined. Alaska also has a lot of minority parties, including Republican splinter parties (bit.ly/3ZrvggO).
Accordingly, non-GOP voters had much to bring to Alaska’s RCV vote. In Idaho, unaffiliated and Democrats comprise 39% of voters and Republicans 59% with no significant minority party presence (bit.ly/4dFjDHj).
Looking once again at Labrador’s November 2022 ballot box triumph, the numbers show the losing Democrat got about 40% more votes than there were registered Democrats, and Labrador got 40% more votes than that.
Of course, politics is more than just a numbers game. Still, as a critic of Reclaim Idaho and its version of RCV, I feel confident in giving this advice: Stay the course, Trillhaase. You go down into Medicine Tail Coulee. You go right ahead and throw Br’er Raúl into that thar Election Day briar patch.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Supporting Prop 1
As a lifelong registered Republican, I am in total support of Proposition 1. Proposition 1 will help bring moderation to politics in Idaho rather than the extremist politics we have been seeing.
In recent years, the Idaho Legislature has battled over culture war issues brought here from out-of-state interests who want to bring their battles here to Idaho. In the last several years, the Idaho Legislature has passed numerous pieces of legislation under the guise of election integrity when not one case of Idaho voter fraud could be found or proven. The Legislature also banned critical race theory even though no one was teaching it.
We need to stop the culture wars and solve real Idaho problems. Proposition 1 will do that. Proposition 1 will also give 270,000 independent Idaho citizen voters a say in Idaho politics.
Please join me along with former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb and former Attorney General and Idaho State Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones in supporting Proposition 1, in addition to the more than 94,000 Idahoans who signed the Open Primary petition.
Blair Moncur
Idaho Falls
Taxpayers take the hit
The $43 million hit to Idaho taxpayers (Idaho Transportation Department figure) because of the decades-old holdup of reconstructing U.S. Highway 95 is only one part of the debacle. The shame falls primarily on the Paradise Ridge Defense, a collection of malcontents who would rather kick down a barn and run than build one.
We know how much money was wasted, but how many vehicular deaths and injuries have occurred on Highway 95 that could have been prevented had the highway been a divided four-lane? I know of one death (a good friend) and five hospitalized. If these figures don’t matter to the PRD, then perhaps the group ... would be interested in knowing the number of vehicles destroyed by accidents that ended up in junk yards and landfills, surely to the detriment of the environment.
The PRD bullied courts and seemingly tough-talking, Republican-majority Idaho politicians alike. Sluggard Idaho politicians who shirked improving the two-lane Highway 95 goat trail are complicit in this ugly history. Aren’t Republicans supposed to be pro-infrastructure? A quick check of a U.S. map reveals that Idaho is one of the few states that does not have a divided, four-lane, north-south highway, which is particularly damming considering that Idaho is a tall, vertical state.
When fanatical environmental groups put dubious claims over life and limb, then genuine environmentalism loses credibility. Novelist Marilynn Robinson believes that civilization can trivialize itself to death. That view certainly applies to the trivial and harmful pursuits of the PRD ... .
Bill Perconti
Goldendale, Wash.
Vote Kathy Dawes
“Looking out for the common good” used to be a value that public officials aspired to and that the public expected. Now it is rarely heard or used and yet, is a phrase that aptly describes Kathy Dawes’ long-standing commitment to her community, to public education and to the citizens of Idaho.
Kathy is running for the House Seat B currently held by Brandon Mitchell.
As a retired educator myself, I have long known and admired Kathy for her deep love of learning and teaching as an eighth grade public school science teacher and as a tireless community volunteer, always devoted to the welfare of those around her. She speaks her mind in a thoughtful but forthright way and is well-informed about a host of issues that Idahoans care about, such as the value of well-funded public education and women’s reproductive rights.
She is committed to the idea that listening and bringing people together is the best way to bridge our current political divide. To that end, she has recently completed training to be a moderator for Braver Angels, an organization that promotes civil conversations that lead to finding common ground for solving problems in Idaho, such as affordable housing and access to health care. This is a set of skills we badly need in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Please join me in voting for Kathy Dawes to represent us in the Idaho House of Representatives (Seat B).
Kathy Pitman
Moscow
Nostrant is stellar
We are very fortunate to have a stellar candidate for Idaho District 7A — Vickie Nostrant.
Vicki earned degrees in different nursing disciplines at Central Washington Deaconess School of Nursing, the University of Los Angeles and Graceland College. In her 50-plus years in nursing, she applied her vast knowledge and experience as an Army nurse, as well as a nurse in general practice, home health and in labor and delivery. She also served as a director of nursing in a rural hospital. She has the medical experience and knowledge that will make her a valued asset to the Legislature.
In retirement, Vickie actively volunteers her service to the Idaho Medical Reserve Corps, American Red Cross Disaster Relief and as an advanced EMT for the Elk River Ambulance Service. To say that Vickie is an expert and dedicated nurse would simply be an understatement.
When elected, Vickie will focus on issues important to Idahoans such as voters’ rights, quality public education and, of course, quality health care for every Idahoan. The Idaho Legislature needs qualified, energetic, passionate people to serve in Boise. You will never find a better candidate than Vicki Nostrant.
Please vote for Vickie Nostrant, District 7A this November.
Thank you.
Jeannette Kelley
Cottonwood