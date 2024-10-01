Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Nostrant
Vickie Nostrant brings 50 years of health care experience to Idaho’s legislative table.
As a registered nurse and OB/GYN practitioner, Vickie served patients in rural and urban hospitals and provided home health care. Nostrant’s experience includes managing a $13 million emergency department and remodeling budget at Northwest Hospital and Medical Center in Seattle.
Currently, she volunteers for Elk River Ambulance as an EMT, and in the past she has performed EMT work for other rural ambulance services. Nostrant is a team builder, collaborates with others and values the input from each member of the team.
Twenty-two percent of OB/GYN physicians have left Idaho, 40 counties have no reproductive care and medical facilities have closed. Members of both parties realize Section 18-622 of Idaho law needs immediate attention to protect both patients and medical practitioners. Vickie Nostrant, as the House of Representatives candidate for District 7A, will work with both parties to address and administer Section 18-622 for maternal, fetal and reproductive care for Idaho families.
Until appropriate protections are provided to expectant mothers, I urge families to enroll in Life Flight. In the meantime, please vote for Vickie Nostrant to represent you in Idaho House of Representatives, District 7A.
Vickie Fadness
Lewiston
No place to go but up
Where are we headed? Back in the ’90s, I was convinced that Bill Clinton was a morally bankrupt individual because of his debasement of the White House, reprehensible behavior that was excused by the Democrats in Congress. I didn’t think the Democrats could go anywhere but up from there.
Then came, “You can keep your doctor,” “Gay marriage,” “Hope and change” and “Shovel-ready jobs” President Barack Obama. He was “shoveling” something, but it wasn’t jobs. Surely and truly the Democrats couldn’t go anywhere but up from there.
Then came President Joe Biden with his “invitation to the world” to invade our country, his Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-esque Green New Deal, shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, and his “Inflation Production Act.” How could the Democrats top that for anti-American activity?
Well, they have succeeded again with their destruction of democratic principles by nominating someone for president without a single primary vote; their evident support of Islamic extremism with their acceptance of pro-Hamas protests within the United States; their anti-Israel activities (calling for a cease-fire and withholding/delaying weapons to Israel); their destruction of women’s athletics by encouraging men to compete with women; and the nomination for vice president of someone who supports “gender affirming care” for children, which is just “gentrified speech” for puberty blockers, mutilation and/or sterilization of our children.
Surely the Democrats have no place to go but up from here. Which evil stone have they not kicked over?
It just proves the old adage that, “Without God, everything is permissible.”
Mike Fischer
Nezperce