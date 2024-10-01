Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No place to go but up

Where are we headed? Back in the ’90s, I was convinced that Bill Clinton was a morally bankrupt individual because of his debasement of the White House, reprehensible behavior that was excused by the Democrats in Congress. I didn’t think the Democrats could go anywhere but up from there.

Then came, “You can keep your doctor,” “Gay marriage,” “Hope and change” and “Shovel-ready jobs” President Barack Obama. He was “shoveling” something, but it wasn’t jobs. Surely and truly the Democrats couldn’t go anywhere but up from there.

Then came President Joe Biden with his “invitation to the world” to invade our country, his Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-esque Green New Deal, shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, and his “Inflation Production Act.” How could the Democrats top that for anti-American activity?

Well, they have succeeded again with their destruction of democratic principles by nominating someone for president without a single primary vote; their evident support of Islamic extremism with their acceptance of pro-Hamas protests within the United States; their anti-Israel activities (calling for a cease-fire and withholding/delaying weapons to Israel); their destruction of women’s athletics by encouraging men to compete with women; and the nomination for vice president of someone who supports “gender affirming care” for children, which is just “gentrified speech” for puberty blockers, mutilation and/or sterilization of our children.

Surely the Democrats have no place to go but up from here. Which evil stone have they not kicked over?

It just proves the old adage that, “Without God, everything is permissible.”

Mike Fischer

Nezperce