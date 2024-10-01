Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Holding my nose

In November 1966, I voted for the first time in my life, voting for Perry Swisher for governor of the state of Idaho.

Perry had a few faults (like gambling) but he was honest and would have made a good governor had he not lost to the “chainsaw salesman” from Sandpoint, Don Samuelson. Samuelson garnered 41.4% of the vote, Cecil Andrus 37.11%, Swisher 12.24% and Phil Jungert 9.16%. In fact, the integrity of all four gubernatorial candidates that year was above reproach.

Who would ever have thought some 58 years later my choice for president of our great country would be between the likes of Donald J. Trump and Kamala D. Harris. Neither of these two can speak for long to the public before spouting what I will politely call “untruths.” If it is not a lie (excuse me, I mean an untruth) then it may well be a gross exaggeration.

You cannot rely on what the vast majority of the mainstream media tell you because if the facts run counter to their allegiance to the left-wing candidates, you will not hear of it.

As bad as I hate to admit it, it looks like what I am going to have to do this year is hold my nose as I mark my ballot.

Steve Rice

Lewiston

This is your guy

Donald Trump makes no policy recommendations to convince citizens he’s worth voting for and drums up pathetic nonsense and fearmongering, especially toward veterans and immigration.

Mimicking the “Price is Right,” before boxes of cereal and other merchandise, the Donald, again, insulted veterans by denigrating values of the Congressional Medal of Honor and uplifting the Presidential Medal of Freedom as, “... the civilian version,” which is, “actually much better, because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, that’s soldiers; they’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead.”

Trump represents a horrid example of compassion. This is your guy.

Trump displayed his vaunted math skills, saying, according to C-Span, “jobs in the Biden administration in the past year — 100% of available jobs — has gone to migrants. It’s substantially a much higher number than that.” This is your guy.

Always-Trumpers, I’m no math whiz either, but, using hidden subtlety — illegal immigrants taking substantially more jobs than 100% is impossibile. This is your guy.

Despite continual diatribes about nothing being done concerning the border, he ordered his lackeys to block a very conservative immigration package. This is your guy.

Recently, he lied, saying, Kamala Harris “stole the nomination from crooked Joe.”

Trump the child also continues to use third grade schoolyard taunts, name-calling and “I’m rubber, you’re glue” blather. This is your guy.

Jim Roach

Moscow

Better off today?

I saw a letter the other day criticizing former President Donald Trump for attending the wreath ceremony for the 13 service members who were killed by the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris withdrawal from Afganistan.

Many consider this to be one of the worst military decisions in history. Not only were 13 men and women of our military killed but many Americans left behind as well as $85 billion of our equipment and munitions.

Vice President Harris said she was the last one in the room with the president and supported the withdrawal. The Gold Star families asked former President Trump to attend the memorial. About the only thing you can figure out from the anti-Trump rhetoric is a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, lack of common sense or lack of information. Possibly all three.

I watched three or four of those families express their gratitude for Trump attending the memorial. Another attempt was made on Trump’s life and was partially stoked by the far left’s ridiculous claims against the former president.

The far left is pushing socialized medicine, free child care, treating veterans worse than illegal immigrants and increasing taxes, including taxing unrealized gains so if your house or 401(k) had an increase in value during the year you would have to pay tax on the gain. Trump’s tax plan is no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and no taxes on Social Security.

Are you better off today than you were four years ago? Just asking.