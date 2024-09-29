Oct. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote yes on Prop 1
Recently, former Idaho state schools superintendent and state GOP chairperson Tom Luna was quoted saying, “This is probably the most important thing you will see on the (November 2024) ballot.” He was referring to “Proposition 1,” the Open Primaries Initiative brought up for your vote by 90,000 of your fellow Idahoans.
Luna knows Proposition 1 will give 260,600 Idaho independents the right to vote in future primary elections. Today, they have no vote; that is, they have no voice in our selection of GOP legislative candidates.
Like you, Luna understands that all Idaho voters should have the right to vote in Idaho’s elections. He realizes that if you vote in the upcoming November general election, you can be one among the majority who will help ensure the right of all of us to vote in our primary elections. You can do that by voting yes for Proposition 1.
Borg Hendrickson
Moscow
Vote for Dawes
Brandon Mitchell uses the slogan “freedom counts.” However, he must mean counting down, as he has voted to subtract from Idahoans’ freedoms many times.
He voted to subtract from the freedom to read for many children as well as the rights of parents to freely choose books for their children at public and school libraries (HB710). This law also reduces local control by library boards. He voted for several bills to subtract from the right of women to make reproductive decisions about their own bodies. He voted to subtract from voting rights (2023: HB340; and 2024: HB599). He also voted to subtract from the constitutional right of citizens to bring initiatives to a ballot (2023: S1110, SJR101; 2024: H652, S1377). And, in my experience, he doesn’t respond to those in his district who ask him to vote differently than his party commands.
However, Kathy Dawes would work to add back Idahoans’ rights. Dawes believes Idahoans should have the freedom to read and decide what their children read, make decisions about their own health, exercise their right to vote and propose citizen initiatives. She also has been part of Braver Angels, an effort to bring Idahoans together rather than use divisive issues to split us apart.
I’ve had enough of legislators subtracting our rights while using the word freedom deceptively. I think it is time to elect people who add, like Kathy Dawes, to the Idaho House. Vote Dawes, House Seat 6B
Diane Prorak
Moscow