Oct. 1 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote yes on Prop 1

Recently, former Idaho state schools superintendent and state GOP chairperson Tom Luna was quoted saying, “This is probably the most important thing you will see on the (November 2024) ballot.” He was referring to “Proposition 1,” the Open Primaries Initiative brought up for your vote by 90,000 of your fellow Idahoans.

Luna knows Proposition 1 will give 260,600 Idaho independents the right to vote in future primary elections. Today, they have no vote; that is, they have no voice in our selection of GOP legislative candidates.

Like you, Luna understands that all Idaho voters should have the right to vote in Idaho’s elections. He realizes that if you vote in the upcoming November general election, you can be one among the majority who will help ensure the right of all of us to vote in our primary elections. You can do that by voting yes for Proposition 1.

Borg Hendrickson

Moscow