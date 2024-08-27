Oct. 2 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Some info about guns

So far this year there has been an average of one mass shooting per day in the USA, resulting in 385 dead and 1,700 wounded. About once a week these shootings are in schools resulting in 49 being shot with 11 dead.

There are 460 million guns in the U.S.; 70 million are semiautomatic. And more are manufactured every day. The laws that govern their possession and use are ridiculous.