OpinionOctober 2, 2024
Oct. 2 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Some info about guns

So far this year there has been an average of one mass shooting per day in the USA, resulting in 385 dead and 1,700 wounded. About once a week these shootings are in schools resulting in 49 being shot with 11 dead.

There are 460 million guns in the U.S.; 70 million are semiautomatic. And more are manufactured every day. The laws that govern their possession and use are ridiculous.

The former president has had two assassination attempts in as many months so far. The FBI, Secret Service, CIA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security and a myriad of other law enforcement agencies are frantically running around trying to figure out how to better protect political figures. This is just a waste of time and resources as the GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance simply stated, “... Mass shootings are a fact of life ...”

He forgot the thoughts and prayers. There is no doubt one tune in Vance’s head is by the Police: “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.”

R.M. Strongoni

Moscow

