OpinionOctober 3, 2024
Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote Dawes for House

By all accounts, Brandon Mitchell is a nice fellow. But the legislation he has voted for and the policies he supports as our representative in the Idaho House sure ain’t nice.

He has voted for taking away local control of our libraries and against the funding of public colleges and universities like Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho. He has voted to refuse funding for a successful preschool program. He has voted for allowing concealed weapons in our schools. He has voted for legislation making it more difficult for students and homebound voters to vote. He supports the GOP platform which would ban same-sex marriage.

Please join me this fall in voting for Kathy Dawes for Idaho House Seat B. She would truly represent us, working in a bipartisan way for all Idahoans.

Walter Hesford

Moscow

Get rid of ‘average’

Average is a word that should be eliminated from all languages.

Statistical facts given to the public cause critical reactions, often deadly results.

When people are told that 50% of 10,000 of the population tested has cancer, people rush to their doctors to be tested.

What the public is not told is that out of the 10,000, only 100 had evidence of the presence of cancer cells (not always dangerous); 990 had no cancer cells in their body. When these figures are added together and divided by two they average out to 50%.

Why should we be so misled? Because it’s good for the economy. Doctors get patients, hospitals fill up and pharmaceuticals and chemicals sell in the billions.

In the process of testing for cancer in a hospital or doctor’s office, people and animals can often be exposed to cancer cells. Traditional cancer testing methods and treatment can weaken the immune system and enables one cancer cell (that may never do any harm) to multiply.

Take the care of your health in your own hands. There are proven effective organizations who use the best of natural and traditional methods. A healthy cure should not involve pain.

Investigate very carefully before considering any immunizations. There are stockpiles of drugs that are not making anybody any money. Creating fear in the public mind is one way to push these drugs, legally. These drugs create problems you might have had without that injection.

Nancy Parry

Moscow

