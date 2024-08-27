Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Life under dictators

Do Donald Trump’s supporters have any concept of living under a dictator?

Have they ever studied Russia under Vladimir Putin, Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro, Chile under Augusto Pinochet, Germany under Adolf Hitler? Or closer to home, where Cuba traded one dictator, Fulgencio Batista, who committed genocide against opposition, for a “better” one, communist Fidel Castro?

Are they currently watching Benjamin Netanyahu stay in power to avoid jail time from corruption charges — convicted felon Trump’s goal? Despite massive internal Israeli protests demanding his resignation, Netanyahu continues his annihilation of Gaza.

Can they relate to being jailed, beaten and even killed for opposing a dictator, as illustrated recently by Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death ... ? Trump has pledged to jail political opponents, saying “such people will be ‘sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country’ ” (Spokesman-Review, Sept. 9).

Also, I ask Trump supporters, unless you’re wealthy, do you think he will change and actually support measures that benefit you rather than simply continuing to talk like he does to stoke your emotions and anger?

Project 2025 ... is his dictator playbook. He admires autocrats like Netanyahu and especially Putin, to whom Trump would hand over Ukraine.

Locally, if Michael Baumgartner is elected U.S. representative, does anyone think he’ll stand up to Trump’s dictator aspirations any better than the other current congressional Republicans?

Carmela Conroy, opposing Baumgartner, has international diplomat career experience, including dealing with dictatorships, to help her understand and counter Trump.

Norm Luther

Spokane

Symms a hard worker

I was disappointed in the opinion piece (Tribune Aug. 23) on the late Steve Symms written by Marc Johnson. He obviously knew little about Symms, his staff, and those who voted for him.

Johnson portrayed Symms as a fun-loving charmer who contributed nothing positive for Idaho. Actually, Symms hated more laws and regulations and was only interested in supporting legislation that primarily benefited Idaho without creating more bureaucracy. A good example was when legislation was needed, he helped pass the Craig-Wyden Bill which supplied millions of dollars to rural counties that had lost timber sale receipts when the Forest Service timber program crashed.

Symms was a great friend of ranchers and the timber industry. His staff understood issues impacting business and attended many meetings with agencies managing land and resources. He and his staff significantly impacted federal decisions. In a public meeting he once said, “God gave spotted owls wings so they could fly to another tree when a logger cut his down.”

Johnson is egregious in stating those who politically supported Symms, and Donald Trump today, are “low information voters.” Ranchers and loggers who work every day in our ever­changing environment reject “information” supplied to voters by Eastern politicians and their media.

Symms was a hard worker and right in opposing government overreach that is destroying many state economies, making them dependent on federal funds. His frustration in turning that around probably contributed to his decision to step away from politics.

Bill Mulligan

Clarkston

Why rename bases?

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recently renamed nine U.S. Army bases and also renamed the streets on those bases. Why? Because the military base names did not comply with Biden’s and Harris’ woke and diversity, equality and inclusion ideology.

A few bases had names tied to Civil War history. Many of these bases had been in use for more than 100 years and played major roles in the history of the United States. This is an attack on the history of the United States. I trained at two of those bases, Fort Bragg and Fort Benning, for which that history has now changed. They are now called something else after 100 years because these bases carried names from the Civil War.

If I talk with a fellow veteran or someone on active duty and mentioned I had been assigned to Fort Bragg, they knew immediately I had been there for duty with the 82nd Airborne Division or Special Forces. Now that history is gone and decades of this training is gone with it, and the support this base gave to providing security for the United States.

Every veteran and current active-duty person should be incensed, especially for those men and women who died or were wounded while defending our country.

Changing a nation’s history by renaming nine Army bases is a Marxist strategy initiated by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrat party.

Craig Buchanan