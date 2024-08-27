Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Voting at 18?

Mr. Willson, your rambling letter to the editor (Sept. 19 Tribune) begged for a response.

Your inaccurate accusations of the Democratic Party were introduced by a false statement. I’m not sure what or who you might have voted for but you would have been 29 or 30 when the 26th Amendment was ratified in 1971, granting the right to vote at age 18.

Barbara Blasey

Clarkston

Prager was wrong

Dennis Prager took a break on Sept. 15 from his usual Christian (sometimes Jewish) moralizing to urge us to vote for a decidedly amoral presidential candidate. He falsely claims that those of us who are not voting for Donald Trump are choosing an alternative because we just don’t like the ex-president.

Former President Trump is not a threat to democracy, says Mr. Prager; he was president for four years and made no effort to overturn constitutional processes. To draw this conclusion, he must ignore much of Mr. Trump’s presidential term, including what his preferred candidate told his followers at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.

According to a transcript published on the ABC News website on Jan. 7, 2021, Mr. Trump told his supporters that Mike Pence, as chairperson of the body certifying the Electoral College votes, should “send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president.”

It is true, as Mr. Prager claims, that Mr. Trump told his followers to go to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically” to protest a stolen election. But we have all seen and heard the defeated president’s full-throated encouragement for his supporters to “fight like hell” to stop the counting of Electoral College votes, which they did.

Unlike the moralizing Mr. Prager, I will not vote for a philandering, amoral solipsist with little respect for the Constitution who promises doom, gloom and retribution as a future.

I will vote instead for the vision of hope for the future that Kamala Harris offers.

John Anderson

Pullman

Vote Kaylee Peterson

Kaylee Peterson offers a refreshing and positive alternative for voters in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.

Kaylee is a sixth-generation Idahoan from a farming family. She is a wife and mother who understands the issues facing families. Kaylee is a tireless advocate for civil dialogue and reasoned compromise to solve the problems we are facing. If elected, Kaylee will focus on:

Better government through campaign finance reform, term limits and evidence-based decision making instead of political theater.

Good jobs, paying wages adequate to support families.

Ensuring Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits are financially sustainable.

Maintaining public access to public lands.

Supporting education from pre-K to trade schools and higher education.

Let’s put an end to the mudslinging and gridlock in Congress. Vote for Kaylee Peterson.

Shireene Hale

Grangeville

Who you should trust

We are nearing the Nov. 5 election. Polls suggest that most people have made up their mind about who to vote for president. Fewer than 10% may not have decided who to vote for: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

Let me suggest who you should trust: the 100 former national security and foreign service officials who say that Trump is “unfit to serve again.” Vice President Mike Pence, former Attorney General Bill Barr and Chairperson of Joint Chiefs retired Mark Milley: These three were some of the chorus of 24 warning about the danger of a second term.

Among military leaders who say Trump is a “threat to democracy” are former Secretary of Defense and Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and retired Gen. Michael Smith.

The Economist magazine states Trump’s promise to use tariffs would be “disastrous” for Americans. Price increases will not hurt the wealthy but will be passed on to the poor and middle class.

One hundred scientists who have studied the meltdown of the Thwaites Glacier for six years predict a glacier breakup in three years that will raise sea level by 10 feet. By 2040, the meltdown of the Greenland Glacier may raise sea level by 20-25 feet, which will threaten millions living on coastal areas.

Trust them all. None of them will be richer or more powerful but I would respectfully suggest that all are committed based on experience and education to tell the truth.

Stan Smith