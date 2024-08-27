Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Shocked by note

Kathy Dawes was the focus of a note sent Sept. 23 to the cellphones of residents of Moscow’s District 6. The note originated at a site in New Orleans that could not receive emails or phone messages. Mr. (Brandon) Mitchell approached Kathy to say that he had nothing to do with this mailing.

I sent Mr. Mitchell a note asking him to repudiate the mailing by writing a letter to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune and asked him to send a copy of that letter to me. I see no evidence that he has done so. Because he has not sent me a copy of his letter, as requested, I am writing my letter.

The message sent to people’s cellphones in District 6 included terms like “radical special interests,” “dangerous open border policies” and “raising taxes on Idahoans.” I am shocked and surprised that Mr. Mitchell did not take the opportunity to repudiate this message that is quite untrue.

As a woman who has been a part of a family that has lived in eastern Washington and Idaho for 144 years, I am shocked by this letter ... .

You can help reverse this horrible situation by learning about the materials sent out by fake organizations, by reading the materials sent out by Kathy Dawes and by asking Mr. Mitchell when or if he intends to send a note saying he repudiates this note. If that note isn’t sent, I fear that Mr. Mitchell’s reputation will be forever damaged.

Mary Sherman McGregor

Moscow