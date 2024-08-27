Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Shocked by note
Kathy Dawes was the focus of a note sent Sept. 23 to the cellphones of residents of Moscow’s District 6. The note originated at a site in New Orleans that could not receive emails or phone messages. Mr. (Brandon) Mitchell approached Kathy to say that he had nothing to do with this mailing.
I sent Mr. Mitchell a note asking him to repudiate the mailing by writing a letter to the editor of the Lewiston Tribune and asked him to send a copy of that letter to me. I see no evidence that he has done so. Because he has not sent me a copy of his letter, as requested, I am writing my letter.
The message sent to people’s cellphones in District 6 included terms like “radical special interests,” “dangerous open border policies” and “raising taxes on Idahoans.” I am shocked and surprised that Mr. Mitchell did not take the opportunity to repudiate this message that is quite untrue.
As a woman who has been a part of a family that has lived in eastern Washington and Idaho for 144 years, I am shocked by this letter ... .
You can help reverse this horrible situation by learning about the materials sent out by fake organizations, by reading the materials sent out by Kathy Dawes and by asking Mr. Mitchell when or if he intends to send a note saying he repudiates this note. If that note isn’t sent, I fear that Mr. Mitchell’s reputation will be forever damaged.
Mary Sherman McGregor
Moscow
Nostrant for District 7
As president of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to announce our support of Vickie Nostrant for the Idaho House District 7 Seat A. As a former OB-GYN nurse practitioner and a dedicated veteran of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, Vickie represents the values of service, compassion, and commitment to community that we need in our Legislature.
Vickie’s extensive health care background equips her with a deep understanding of the pressing issues facing our families, particularly in reproductive health and access to quality care. Her firsthand experience allows her to advocate effectively for policies that prioritize the well-being of all Idahoans.
Moreover, Vickie’s military service demonstrates her leadership and dedication to the greater good. She understands the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families and is committed to ensuring they receive the support and resources they deserve.
An active community volunteer, Vickie dedicates her time to the Idaho Medical Reserve Corps, American Red Cross Disaster Relief and the Elk River Ambulance service. Her hands-on involvement highlights her commitment to improving the lives of those around her.
Vickie Nostrant has a clear vision for Idaho’s future. She is dedicated to empowering women, supporting education, and protecting our natural resources, all while fostering economic growth that benefits everyone.
We believe Vickie Nostrant is the leader we need to bring positive change to our community. We urge voters in District 7 to support her in the upcoming election. Together, let’s create a brighter future for Idaho.
Gini Ballou
Shoshone, Idaho