OpinionOctober 9, 2024

Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Know election issues

Elections are just around the corner. To paraphrase, “Be careful what you vote for. You just might get it.” Know the issues and your candidates.

The presidential election is vital, as the president helps set policies that impact not only Americans, but people around the world.

We need a strong president who will strengthen our economy by promoting businesses and job growth, who will help create a reasonable cost and standard of living. “Bidenomics” is a disaster.

We need a strong president who will prevent our enemies from flooding into our country and tells the world, “Don’t start nothing and there won’t be nothing.”

We can’t afford to vote for a president based on: she’s not a white male, she’s youngish, full of joy and she’s not Donald Trump. Those are qualities, not qualifications.

I am opposed to Proposition 1 concerning ranked choice voting because:

1. It ends the one person, one vote system.

2. It’s confusing and would discourage people from voting.

3. You have to vote multiple times.

4. Your ballot is tossed out if you don’t rank each candidate.

5. It can take months to determine who actually won.

6. It would be expensive to implement.

Our system has worked well for years. “If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.”

Again, study the issues and candidates in order to make an informed vote.

Jean Nodacker

Peck

