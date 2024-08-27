Oct. 10 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote no on Prop 1

An advocate of Proposition 1 phoned me to alleviate any misunderstanding I might have of ranked choice voting. She became insistent when I explained I understood quite well and refused to support it. I very politely hung up.

Contrary to liberal claims, ranked choice voting has been around several years, and other states which have tried it regret implementing the system. In short, ranked choice voting (Proposition 1) is a system to increase the opportunity to get an unpopular candidate into office. It’s confusing, expensive and unnecessary.

In April, a journalist found flyers at a resource center in Mexico for migrants heading into the U.S. These flyers instructed migrants to vote for Joe Biden during the presidential election, after they’d crossed the border. The groups assisting migrants are funded by our tax dollars, and endorsing one candidate over another becomes voter fraud.