Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
OpinionOctober 10, 2024

Oct. 10 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote no on Prop 1

An advocate of Proposition 1 phoned me to alleviate any misunderstanding I might have of ranked choice voting. She became insistent when I explained I understood quite well and refused to support it. I very politely hung up.

Contrary to liberal claims, ranked choice voting has been around several years, and other states which have tried it regret implementing the system. In short, ranked choice voting (Proposition 1) is a system to increase the opportunity to get an unpopular candidate into office. It’s confusing, expensive and unnecessary.

In April, a journalist found flyers at a resource center in Mexico for migrants heading into the U.S. These flyers instructed migrants to vote for Joe Biden during the presidential election, after they’d crossed the border. The groups assisting migrants are funded by our tax dollars, and endorsing one candidate over another becomes voter fraud.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

What an interesting coincidence. The same group guilty of voter fraud hopes to convince the public of the merits of ranked choice voting.

Vote no on Proposition 1.

Roxanne Hicks

Kooskia

Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 11
Oct. 11 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OpinionOct. 11
OPINION: The curious Idaho appointment of the NRA’s mouthpie...
OpinionOct. 11
OPINION: An economic elitist is on the Washington ballot
OpinionOct. 10
OPINION: Needle exchanges shouldn’t be turned into moral deb...
Related
OPINION: Proposition 1 works for Idaho voters, not the power brokers
OpinionOct. 10
OPINION: Proposition 1 works for Idaho voters, not the power brokers
OPINION: Republican Party doubles down on labor shortage
OpinionOct. 9
OPINION: Republican Party doubles down on labor shortage
OpinionOct. 9
Oct. 9 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions
OPINION: Will Idaho voters show self-respect if their wishes are ignored?
OpinionOct. 8
OPINION: Will Idaho voters show self-respect if their wishes are ignored?
OPINION: People hate those who fight evil far more than those who are evil
OpinionOct. 6
OPINION: People hate those who fight evil far more than those who are evil
OPINION: Group in Meridian still on quest for beating a silent killer
OpinionOct. 6
OPINION: Group in Meridian still on quest for beating a silent killer
OPINION: The history these GOP lawmakers don’t know
OpinionOct. 6
OPINION: The history these GOP lawmakers don’t know
OPINION: Ranked choice voting passage would be truly rank for Idaho
OpinionOct. 6
OPINION: Ranked choice voting passage would be truly rank for Idaho
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy