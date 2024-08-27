Oct. 12 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

A phony issue

In “even a broken clock” news Donald Trump was right, sort of, about crime under the current administration.

As crimeresearch.org explains, the FBI data used to “fact check” Trump is based on reported crimes. A different dataset, the Bureau of Justice Statistics’s National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS), provides information based on random sampling (bit.ly/4e8h0y7).

Those data show the increase Trump was on about.

Crimes often go unreported and many locales don’t share their crime data with the FBI — or do so only in part — so its report is usually lower than the NCVS.

There’s no excuse for Trump not knowing and naming his data source but does he ever do that?

What’s more inexcusable is journalists’ nonfeasant, perhaps malfeasant, failure to inform the public of both FBI and NCVS data.

However, the best response to controversy over crime stats under the last two presidents is, “So what?”

There’s no causal relationship indicated in either agency’s dataset. Rather NCVS shows elsewhere (bit.ly/3BdOw7s) that presidential party affiliation has little to do with crime rates.

Even the sharp decline under Clinton resulted more from his “it’s the economy, stupid” mantra than his now infamous crime bill (bit.ly/47DfzoD).

At any government level the legal system doesn’t/can’t prevent crime. It defines crimes and punishes those deemed offenders.

It’s a phony issue. Let’s get past it. We’re voting for president, fer cryin’ out loud, not casting the lead in a remake of “Dirty Harry.”

Thomas A. Hennigan

Asotin

Compliments to the Trib