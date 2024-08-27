Oct. 11 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

In October 2023, my level pay was $88 per month. (By the Washington standard, well below the average of $105 that would qualify for less than the proposed $12 per month increase.) In November 2023 and ever since, my level pay has been $116, or more than double the hike that Avista sought approval for. That is my warning.

My ask? Hold Avista and the public utility commission accountable for what they say and what they do with the public trust.

Nathan Palmer

Lewiston