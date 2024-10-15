Oct. 13 Letters Part 1: Our Readers’ Opinions

What about them?

“Do you hate Donald Trump more than you love your country?” asked actor/comedian/author Rob Schneider (Prime News) recently.

Independent voter, atheist/Communist-turned-Christian/missionary Fred Markert said (Daystar TV/Ministry Now) he will vote for Donald Trump because his policies align closer to his Christian values, adding, “There are no more George Washingtons.”

Some dislike DJT for questioning the 2020 election results. However, Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and “dozens of congressional lawmakers have a decades-long history of objecting to state/federal election results and have attempted to block every Republican ...” (Aug. 22, 2023, article at realclearpolitics.com). Further, Democrats previously questioned the accuracy of election/voting machines.

We question Trump’s character, but what about that of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris?

“Breaking Biden — Exposing the Hidden Forces Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration,” by Alex Marlow, and “The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden” by former White House/Biden stenographer, Mike McCormick, are jaw-dropping books.