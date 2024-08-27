Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Julia Parker

I remember fondly the days when the delegation that represented our district in Boise made decisions that were in our collective best interests. Whether Republican or Democrat, they listened to us and took appropriate action.

That hasn’t been the case recently. Dan Foreman’s representation of this district has been abysmal. For example, we are fortunate to have the University of Idaho here. It’s a strong contributor to the economy. It’s Idaho’s major research university and offers significant opportunities to people of all ages. As our representative in Boise, one of Foreman’s major concerns should be directing legislation beneficial to the university. He should correspond with university leaders regularly about their needs. Instead, he doesn’t even support basic funding for the university.

In addition, Foreman should be interested in providing the best education possible for our young folks. He should be approaching school officials to see what help he can provide. Instead, he opposes funds for public schools. His vote was the only one in opposition to support for school facilities. He opposed money for libraries. This is bizarre behavior ... .

Fortunately, we have an opportunity to replace Foreman with Julia Parker. Her nursing experience will be a distinguishing asset when dealing with health care issues. She understands the importance of education as it relates to individual opportunity and economic development. Julia Parker shares our values. She’ll listen to and represent all members of her district.

We need Julia Parker in the Idaho Senate. Please give her your vote.

Shirley Ringo

Moscow

Prop 1 isn’t that simple

As the Idaho County clerk, I’m the elected official charged with conducting elections. I feel compelled to weigh in on Proposition 1. The open primary part of this proposition is where many voters will stop. However, if you think it is only about having an open primary, please think again.

With Proposition 1 comes ranked choice voting, a system that sets up a complicated and potentially costly process to arrive at the actual results. The estimates for implementing this system are wildly different from those who are in favor (rough estimate of $600,000 for software) versus those who are opposed (rough estimate of a minimum of $25 million). What isn’t figured into the cost is the very real burden it will place on county clerks and election workers all across Idaho.

Hand-count vote tallying in a ranked choice voting system cannot be accomplished, or at least not accomplished with any type of efficiency. This pushes all Idaho counties to machine tabulation. None of the tabulation systems currently certified by the Idaho Secretary of State and utilized in Idaho can accommodate ranked choice voting.

I respect the initiative process we have in Idaho that allows the people to put their shoulders to the plow and collect enough signatures to add issues to the ballot for all Idahoans to consider. However, as one of the 44 county clerks who will ultimately be implementing this change, should Proposition 1 pass, I cannot sit by without letting people know that it’s not that simple.

Kathy Ackerman

Grangeville

Supporting Prop 1

Before 2011, Idahoans had a much larger voice in who represented them. We were given one ballot listing candidate hopefuls. Voters chose candidates they felt would best represent their community. Legislators collaborated and laws were moderate. As most Idahoans are moderate, reasonable people, it worked well.

Elections changed in 2011 when HB351 passed. Now party central committee leaders choose candidates, not you nor I. Legislation has moved further away from moderation to right extremism.

Proposition 1 ends Idaho’s closed primary and creates a nonpartisan primary, opening elections to all voters regardless of party affiliation. Candidates from all parties will need to work hard earning your vote. Additionally, 270,000 independent voters will be able to participate.

During the primary, voters receive one ballot listing candidates. Voters choose candidates best representing you. All votes are counted and the top four candidates move to the general election.

At the general election, voters rank candidates 1 to 4. (IdahoansforOpenPrimaries.org produced a video showing the process.) The candidate reaching 50% of votes wins. All votes are counted and like all elections, there are winners and losers.

To better understand Prop 1, go to Veterans for Idaho Voters and Idahoans for Open Primaries (cross-partisan and independent groups).

For 40 years Idaho leaders respected and listened to constituents. Legislators collaborated and laws were well-written by Idaho legislators, not written and funded by out-of-state organizations. It is time to “Go back and make Idaho great again!” Vote yes for Prop 1.