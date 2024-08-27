Oct. 15 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

The need for green

Moscow is a beautiful, green city. But as I drive along Pullman Road, I see many businesses with not one speck of natural beauty and environmental awareness represented upon the paved-over land from which they make a living. If this is legal, it should not be.

Dear editor, please, at least once a week, commend those businesses which cherish and appreciate the need for oxygen-supplying vegetation. Walmart is a great respector of the environment, and our most recent business, Mod Pizza, shows a beautiful and generous display of honoring the beauty and need for green.

Nancy C. Parry

Moscow

Won’t vote for these

I will not vote for a convicted felon, rapist, liar, misogynist, crook, facist or a want-to-be dictator.

Ken McLaughlin

Clarkston

Vote for a patriot

Wayne Thill, from Uniontown, proprietor of Clarkston’s Thill’s Jewel Box for 40 years, landed on Omaha Beach on the second day of D-Day in World War II. Dead soldiers were already strewn across the beach. He followed Gen. George Patton to Berlin, liberating Nazi concentration camps along the way.

Seventy years later, my father’s eyes welled up as Quilts of Valor ... gave him a quilt as “a universal symbol and token of thanks, solace, and remembrance to those who serve in harm’s way” to protect our freedoms.

Donald Trump denigrates our military. His own chief of staff confirmed stories, once thought unimaginable from a president, that “(Trump) thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs, are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’ ” Trump suggested a 40-year veteran and former general should be executed for treason. Trump tried to use the hallowed ground at Arlington National Cemetery as a political backdrop. He belittled our nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.