Oct. 16 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Making life better

Fabulous story about the fathers and sons who inherited their passion to fight against poverty and the underdogs. (“Fathers, sons and the carrying forth the fighting spirit” by Steve McGehee, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Sept. 29).

My father stands up with the fathers in this story, always working to help others, never too busy to invite people in need to our holiday dinners or any dinner for that matter. After retiring from the Army as a decorated officer, he worked with the church to help young military couples find housing and community. He never tired of “fellowshippin’ ” to work with others to make a difference.

When I felt overwhelmed with my young family, he told me, “You have the same 24 hours as everyone else.” ... Life has been good, as my brother and I worked to make a difference with those who represent us in Congress, to pass legislation to cut poverty, hunger, and provide health care and housing to those in need.

Currently, at 75, I am still writing letters and talking to those who represent me to renew the expanded child tax credit that cut child poverty by 46% ... and pass Sen. Maria Cantwell’s bill to create more affordable housing.

Sadly, my brother ended his work when he died from cancer in 2015, but my sister and I continue to follow the example of our parents and do what we can to make life better for our fellow human beings, continuing the fighting spirit.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.