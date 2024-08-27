Oct. 17 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No to book burners
In 1953, Republican President Eisenhower told Dartmouth College graduates, “Don’t join the book burners.” Then he added, “Even if they think ideas that are contrary to ours, their right to say them, their right to record them, and their right to have them at places where they are accessible to others is unquestioned, or it isn’t America.”
District 6 Legislative Democratic candidates support the right to read, the right of parents — not politicians — deciding what children can read and the right of trained librarians to select a wide variety of reading materials for a wide range of patrons.
Please support Kathy Dawes, Julia Parker and Trish Carter-Goodheart. We can count on them to fight further attacks on books and libraries.
Linda and Raleigh Ross
Deary
Parker is better listener
I attended the Sept. 30 candidate forum in Kendrick.
Incumbent Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman identified himself as a good listener in his introductory remarks, but his actions proved otherwise. He stormed out of the session an hour or so later, heatedly disagreeing about a question of whether discrimination exists in Idaho.
On the other hand, his challenger, Julia Parker, displayed an even temperament and respectfully listened to each candidate’s response. It was quite apparent to me who was the better listener.
Please join me in supporting Julia Parker for Idaho Senate.
Marsha Schoeffler
Kendrick
Vote for Kathy Dawes
Controlling women’s bodies and deciding what books are unfit for children and setting up a punishment system for both scenarios; trying to amend the Idaho Constitution, HJR-5, by adding unnecessary language; and attempting to mix church and state through school vouchers are some of the issues that have been discussed and/or passed by the current Legislature.
We need a legislature that will tackle property taxes, infrastructure, school buildings maintenance, state help in constructing new schools and adjusting the homeowners exemption to reflect the reality of real estate costs, to mention a few of the important issues facing Idaho.
Kathy Dawes is up to the task. She has been involved locally for years, both politically and civically. Kathy is well known and respected because she listens to residents and treats them with respect. She is a champion for women’s autonomy, recognizes and respects professionals in all fields and trusts them to help people make decisions that affect their personal lives.
Kathy worked tirelessly to help collect enough signatures so the Open Primary Initiative will be on the ballot in November, a daunting job that entailed countless hours of tedious paperwork and attention to detail.
Kathy has proved herself capable and ready to be one of our next District 6 representatives.
Please read her stances on Idaho issues on her website or contact her directly. She will be happy to talk with you.
Vote for Kathy Dawes on Nov. 5.
Kathy Weber
Moscow