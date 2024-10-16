Oct. 17 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

No to book burners

In 1953, Republican President Eisenhower told Dartmouth College graduates, “Don’t join the book burners.” Then he added, “Even if they think ideas that are contrary to ours, their right to say them, their right to record them, and their right to have them at places where they are accessible to others is unquestioned, or it isn’t America.”

District 6 Legislative Democratic candidates support the right to read, the right of parents — not politicians — deciding what children can read and the right of trained librarians to select a wide variety of reading materials for a wide range of patrons.

Please support Kathy Dawes, Julia Parker and Trish Carter-Goodheart. We can count on them to fight further attacks on books and libraries.

Linda and Raleigh Ross

Deary

Parker is better listener

I attended the Sept. 30 candidate forum in Kendrick.

Incumbent Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman identified himself as a good listener in his introductory remarks, but his actions proved otherwise. He stormed out of the session an hour or so later, heatedly disagreeing about a question of whether discrimination exists in Idaho.

On the other hand, his challenger, Julia Parker, displayed an even temperament and respectfully listened to each candidate’s response. It was quite apparent to me who was the better listener.

Please join me in supporting Julia Parker for Idaho Senate.