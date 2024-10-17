Oct. 18 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Kathy Dawes

Have you found getting a medical appointment in Idaho increasingly difficult? If so, you can thank the Idaho Republican Party.

Idaho’s ratio of doctors to citizens ranks Idaho at the bottom of the 50 states for doctor accessibility. Many physicians are unwilling to live in, or move to, a state that criminalizes various professional medical practices and threatens doctors with incarceration and loss of their medical license. More difficult to quantify are the losses of other medical care providers who elect not to work in a state that denies its citizens the right to make individual and family health care decisions.