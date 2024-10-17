Sections
OpinionOctober 18, 2024

Oct. 18 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Vote for Kathy Dawes

Have you found getting a medical appointment in Idaho increasingly difficult? If so, you can thank the Idaho Republican Party.

Idaho’s ratio of doctors to citizens ranks Idaho at the bottom of the 50 states for doctor accessibility. Many physicians are unwilling to live in, or move to, a state that criminalizes various professional medical practices and threatens doctors with incarceration and loss of their medical license. More difficult to quantify are the losses of other medical care providers who elect not to work in a state that denies its citizens the right to make individual and family health care decisions.

The Idaho Republican Party proclaims any destruction of a fertilized human egg is murder. Think abortion by any means and under any circumstances, as well as procedures such as in vitro fertilization. In Idaho, first degree murder is punishable by ten or more years in prison and even death.

If you value having accessible health care, as well as Idahoan’s individual rights and freedoms, on Nov. 5, vote for Kathy Dawes for House Seat B, Legislative District 6.

Linwood Laughy

Moscow

