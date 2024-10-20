Oct. 19 Letters: Our Readers’ Opinions

Keep the bright on

“Once in a blue moon” there is an election cycle so rounded with with the brightness of stellar candidates and joy that it illuminates hope in dark places.

Bill Farmer has the heart of an educator — to listen, learn and evaluate before supporting a plan that addresses the needs of constituents and Idaho. He would now like to represent Idaho’s District 7 voters and restore the freedoms that Cindy Carlson undermined during her unsatisfactory term as state senator.

By training and action, Vickie Nostrant is an unwavering, advocate for all health care options for all Idahoans — including reproductive rights and well-funded rural emergency medical services. She also strongly supports the educative health of Idaho’s students through prioritized funding for public schools. Vickie’s opponent, Kyle Harris, has nothing much to offer than the worn-out homily of the Republican “flat form.”

Kaylee Peterson is steady and ready to give us energetic representation in Congress, something that has been absent during Russ Fulcher’s expensive bench-warming stunt — all colorful uniform but no action. Kaylee is a resolute, well-spoken champion of working Idahoans. American manufacturing, infrastructure improvements and long-term employment.

Some Republicans have become habituated to easy voter handouts. There is no reason to “keep Idaho red” (a pigment representing anger) when a color blend of ideas would be more productive and democratic. With this lineup of lucky stars we can cast happy votes for Bill, Vickie and Kaylee, and keep the bright on in Idaho.

Shelley Dumas