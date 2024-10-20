Oct. 20 Letters Part 2: Our Readers’ Opinions

Asking a question

The question of the day: Is there anything more blinding-ly, stunningly, profoundly stupid than telling a Native American to, “ ... go back where you came from”?

Credit that one to our very own Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman. Mr. Foreman by the way, is not an Idaho native, if that helps you to answer the question.

Steve Small

Lewiston

Prop 1 questions

Of the 872,794 registered voters in Idaho, 308,874 weren’t affiliated with a political party, according to our secretary of state’s 2022 website.

But because of a restrictive 2011 Idaho law, Idaho voters must declare allegiance to a political party to vote in its closed primaries. This blocks many Idahoans from participating in these elections, yet all pay for elections with their taxes.

Wouldn’t we have a more representative slate of candidates in November if more voices were heard in the primaries? Wouldn’t this make elected representatives accountable to a broader array of voters on issues of local importance? Idaho’s Proposition 1 would do this.

Wouldn’t it be better for our state if we could rank our choices for office no matter the political party, rather than having to choose just one candidate nominated by one of the two established parties? Eighty percent of voters in Utah and Alaska (both ranked choice states) find the process “simple and easy to understand” according to the Idaho Voter Guide.

Let’s reinstate open primaries, allow ranked choice voting, and give all Idaho voters a meaningful say in our elections. Spread the word: There is strong opposition from vested interests. Understanding and supporting Proposition 1 is critical.

Mary DuPree

Moscow

Vote no on Prop 1

Idaho voters faced with Proposition 1 on the ballot this November will have an easy decision to vote no on this shameful lie.

The out-of-state, big money proponents of the initiative call it a return to open primaries. They are misleading the public about the true nature of the measure. Proposition 1, according to the voters pamphlet, would: 1. Replace voter selection of party nominees with a top-four primary; and 2. Require a ranked choice voting system for general elections.

The primaries would be a single, long list of anybody wanting to run, any party, even from jail, like in Alaska right now. And ranked choice voting is like casino gambling. Make your picks, pull the handle and let the computer decide who wins. Audits and recounts are impossible.

Why should we throw away our vote when Idaho already has a trusted voting system? Vote no on Prop 1.

Bill Gaffney

Orofino

Vickie Nostrant shows up

Vickie Nostrant is the best candidate for Idaho’s District 7A House of Representatives.

Vickie shows up for Idahoans in many ways. She travels throughout the 7A District of Lewiston and Nez Perce County, as well as Adams County and Idaho County, to talk with residents, learn their concerns and listen to their ideas. She has shown up as a nurse, a veteran, a community volunteer and volunteer EMT. She has shown up across the USA as a nurse in various disaster relief situations.

Vickie shows up to help when and where she is needed and we need her now in our Idaho House of Representatives. Vickie seeks to listen and learn all aspects of issues in order to make the best public and financial decisions for our communities. Vickie also shows up her opposing candidate because she attended the League of Women Voter bipartisan candidate forum at the Lewiston City Library on Oct. 2 and candidate Kyle Harris did not attend.

Additionally, she studies the issues and does not parrot and simply repeat a party line. It is easy to find information online about Vickie, her experience and her goals. Vickie is willing to problem solve with other legislators and she will show up at the Legislature just as she shows up at many community events, on time and willing to participate to the fullest.

Vickie Nostrant shows up for you. Please vote Vickie Nostrant for District 7A House of Representatives.

Susan Scully

Lewiston

No to Dan Foreman

We like Dan Foreman. We voted for him in 2022 to assume a Senate seat in the Idaho Legislature ... because on most of the social, moral and fiscal issues, including, of course, abortion, we agree with him.

But all has changed in 2024. Earlier this year, at a Republican gathering in Viola, I asked the man point blank if he supported Israel, and if he thought Israel to be our best and most loyal ally in the Middle East. He answered with a resounding “yes,” followed by mutterings of approval from the audience.

That finished us off. We refuse to vote for any candidate, Republican or Democrat, who actively supports the Zionist Jewish regime. Moreover, I plan to boycott this election cycle altogether. Neither of the presidential candidates, for example, takes positions vis-a-vis Israel of which we can approve.

I’ve written before, and will write again in unequivocal language, that modern Israel is a criminal rogue state, ever since its inception in 1948. There is no justification from the Bible for its existence.

From David Ben-Gurion’s reign to the present, faux Israel has had one singular objective in place: to drive out or kill the indigenous Palestinian Arabs; to occupy permanently Judea and Samaria, Gaza and the Golan Heights; and to eventually expand further into Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and parts of Egypt to form a “Greater Israel.”

We don’t understand how any sincere American Christian can support what amounts to the Gambino Crime Family ... .

Timothy Moore

Potlatch

Vote no on HJR 5

The secretary of state sent out a “Voter Pamphlet Presidential Edition” to Idahoans. I read, with a lot of interest, the only two items discussed in the guide: Amendment to the Idaho Constitution — HJR 5, and an explanation of the Open Primary Initiative, as it is commonly called.

I volunteered to collect signatures for the initiative and am very glad it will be on the ballot in November, and very concerned, if it passes, Mike Moyle will attempt to overturn the will of Idahoans.

HJR 5 is more complicated. It is Section 2, Article VI, of the Constitution of the State of Idaho Relating Qualifications of Electors. The section currently reads, “Every male or female citizen of the United States, eighteen years old, who has resided in this state, and in the county where he or she offers to vote for the period provided by law, if registered as provided by law, is a qualified elector.”

The amendment reads, “No person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be a qualified elector in any election held within the state of Idaho.”

Amending the Constitution is a very serious endeavor and should only be considered when absolutely necessary.

I am not aware of a significant influx of immigrants, especially undocumented ones, who have voted in Idaho. If someone can point me in the right direction to see how many there are, I would appreciate it.

I urge electors/voters to vote no on HJR 5.

Kathy Weber

Moscow

No vote for Foreman